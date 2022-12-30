StarStruck’22: Celebs chillin’, vibing in #Dilli

Rajneish Duggall: Pehle hum log chhip-chhip ke jate the Hauz Khas Village

“Hum chaahe kahin bhi chale jayein, rehte Dilliwale hi hain. Pehle hum log chhip-chhip ke jaate thhe Hauz Khas Village. Qutub ke peeche jaate the [when dating someone]. Dilli ka khana is very tempting! There is fan wale samose in Old Delhi, bilkul paper thin. Whenever I visit, I try my best to go and have it. I also like chaat papdi and golgappe from Bengali Market. All my friends and family, too, are in Delhi. That also attracts me a lot to the city,” says Delhi-born actor Rajniesh Duggall.

Hrishitaa Bhatt : I love Delhi’s golgappe

Hrishitaa Bhatt is a Dilli wali bahu who loves the Capital’s street food. “I love chaat, especially Delhi’s golgappe. There’s a vendor in South Extension that I often visit to satiate my street food cravings. For me, it’s all about the puri and teekha meetha pani,” she shares.

Arjun Kanungo: The party scene is really interesting

“I love Delhi. I had a girlfriend who lived here, so I would come here quite often at one point. She was staying close to Connaught Place, so we used to hang out there a lot,” says Arjun Kanungo. “Delhi’s party scene is really interesting. The whole crowd was with us till 4 o’clock. People had come (to the event) with placards,” says the Aaya Na Tu singer, recalling his gig in the city earlier this year.

Actor Arjan Bajwa fondly remembers driving around with his cousins in the middle of the night at India Gate and having ice cream. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Arjan Bajwa: We’d go for cold coffee at Janpath

Actor Arjan Bajwa remembers driving around with his cousins in the middle of the night at India Gate and having ice cream. “We’d go for cold coffee at Janpath. My father (SS Bajwa) was the deputy mayor of Delhi. My whole support system, friends and family and everything, is here,” adds Bajwa, who attended Guru Harkrishan Public School in the city.

Sahil Mehta: Aaj bhi Paharganj jaata hoon toh lagta hai yahan ka boss hoon!

Tabbar and Good Luck Jerry star Sahil Mehta, who graduated in 2018 from Shivaji College, says he can never get enough of Delhi’s food: “Chhole kulche and faalsey waale vendors in Delhi have an interesting way of calling out to their customers — by modulating their voices. I was so fascinated by it that I would practise it for hours. Also, the vibe of Delhi is always different. Aaj bhi Paharganj jaata hoon toh lagta hai yahan ka boss hoon,” he says.

Gagan Arora played Bagga, an eccentric west Delhi boy in OTT show, College Romance. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Gagan Arora: Being a Delhi guy helped in my first acting job

Delhi will always be special for me because of all the firsts — first day at school, first date, first kiss, first breakup, first success, and first loss. Being a Delhi guy also helped me in my first acting job, where I was supposed to play a Delhi boy. It gave me an edge, and people found me raw and relatable. There were a lot of parts [from my college life] that helped me in College Romance, where I play Bagga, an eccentric west Delhi boy. I knew a lot of Baggas!” shares actor Gagan Arora.

Tushar Pandey: Could catch a DTC bus and go anywhere!

“Delhi gave me a step-by-step understanding of what I want to do, and that’s why now when I come back home, I have a very different section of memories if I go to Connaught Place or Mandi House or college or home. Delhi, at that time, felt like a small place because you could catch a DTC bus and go anywhere!” says actor Tushar Pandey, who was part of Kirori Mal College’s theatre society The Players.

Actor Sargun Mehta was a part of The Players, the theatre society of her alma mater, Kirori Mal College (KMC), Delhi University. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Sargun Mehta: We’ve even swept the auditorium at KMC

Sargun Mehta, who was a part of The Players, the theatre society of her alma mater, Kirori Mal College (KMC), Delhi University, fondly recalls the time. “The first year of theatre was absolute torture, and I felt like I can’t do so much work. KMC not only teaches you how to act, they actually go down to the basics. We’ve even swept the auditorium. They never used to have anybody else [for that]. They used to say, ‘If this is the place where we are rehearsing, we have got to sweep it, clean it’,” says the Saunkan Saunkne actor.

Shama Sikander : Lajpat is so exclusive

Actor Shama Sikander just can’t get over the city’s shopping scene. “I love the designer stores in Mehrauli, especially, the local ones. They’re just so good! Even the Indian wear that you get in Delhi, whether it’s from Connaught Place or Lajpat Nagar, is just gorgeous. Mujhe toh Lajpat jaane mein bahut maza aata hai. Wahan pe itni badhiya cheezein milti hain, so exclusive, and itne kam daam mein... It has its own beauty. Everything, from designer to local wear, is amazing here. And if I like something, I take it for my mum as well.”

Minissha Lamba: I love the cheery vibe of the pujo

Minissha Lamba, who had a chance to visit Delhi’s Durga Puja pandals for the very first time, says: “I love the energy and cheery vibe of the pujo. I also love phuchkas and mishti doi,” shares the Capital-born actor who attended Miranda House, University of Delhi.

