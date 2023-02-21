Step inside Alia Bhatt's luxurious walk-in closet filled with shoes and dressing room decor inspiration. See pics

Alia Bhatt stepped out wearing a white saree as she attended Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards in Mumbai on Monday, where she received the actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, and also collected Ranbir Kapoor's best actor award for Brahmastra Part One – Shiva. On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share photos of herself decked up in her ethnic look from the awards ceremony. In the pictures, Alia posed with her 'friend' – a hand fan – and also gave a glimpse inside the walk-in closet of her lavish Mumbai house. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor become proud parents to baby girl, confirms Riddhima Kapoor

Alia, Ranbir and their daughter Raha Kapoor live in an apartment named Vastu in Mumbai. The actor's latest photos had her posing inside their dressing room that was decorated in classic white and brown tones, and featured lots of spotlights and a giant mirror along with the dressing table. However, it was the shoe-display cabinet in the background of Alia's photos that grabbed attention.

In the custom-made shelving, every shoe – mostly sneakers, presumably belonging to Ranbir – had proper place, making a striking visual impact. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia's meticulously organised closet also featured a rack on one of the walls for hanging their designer outfits. She shared her photos from the closet on Instagram with the caption, “Meet my friend - my fan.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s home Vastu is not only well-designed and decorated, it is filled with emotional touches as well. A black-and-white photo of Raj Kapoor is one of the highlights of Alia and Ranbir’s Mumbai home. Inside photos of Alia and Ranbir’s home were shared last year on Reddit by the account Bolly Blinds N Gossip. While at first glance the celebrity home looks extravagant and spacious with impressive hallways and floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows, Alia and Ranbir have transformed it into a cosy house with lots of family pictures, and memorabilia.

In the couple’s study, a portrait of Ranbir’s grandfather, the late actor-director Raj Kapoor, which is made to look like a black and white collage, stands out. A jersey with Ranbir’s favourite number ‘8’ also sits proudly inside a frame that is hung on one of the walls. A bunch of awards the actors won over the years are also displayed together on a shelf. There is also a wooden ceiling-to-floor bar unit.

Alia and Ranbir married at Vastu in April 2022. The couple was joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, at the intimate ceremony. Alia announced the birth of their daughter on November 6, 2022.

