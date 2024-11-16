Mumbai, Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali says he has always considered Subhash Ghai his Dronacharya as the veteran director’s films played an important role in teaching him the art of storytelling while growing up in Jamshedpur. Subhash Ghai was like a Dronacharya to me, learnt a lot from his films: Imtiaz Ali

Ghai launched his memoir, titled "Karma’s Child" and co-written by journalist and author Suveen Sinha, at the National Centre for the Performing Arts here on Friday evening. It is published by HarperCollins.

"You know about the music of Subhash Ghai films. Music from his films is very popular and touched your heart. He has maintained a beautiful balance between good and popular music.

"You keep learning good things from visible or invisible gurus. Subhash Ghai was like a Dronacharya when I was like an Ekalavya in Jamshedpur and learnt from his films,” Ali told reporters.

Ali said he hasn't fully read the book, but the chapters he has completed teach beautiful things about films and life.

"Karma’s Child' is a must-read for every movie enthusiast, he added.

Ali, known for films such as "Jab We Met", "Rockstar", "Tamasha", and "Love Aaj Kal", said Ghai’s 1983 love story "Hero", starring Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Sheshadri, had a huge impact on his life.

“I was in that age, watching all that, listening to that music and the way Subhash ji has made that film, it had a very strong impact on me. I always used to narrate the story of 'Hero' to my friends and slowly I was inclined towards drama in school," he said.

Ali also recalled his first meeting with Ghai.

"Subhash ji came to watch my film 'Socha Na Tha'. He was such a huge personality, and I did not even dare to stand in front of him. Luckily, he liked my film. At that time, the film was in trouble, meaning it wasn't getting the release and needed some money.

"So, Subhash ji bought the TV rights so that the film could be released. His point of view was that the film is nice and lovely; it has to be released. Later, he signed me as well. When I saw him for the first time, he was like a deity who saved me and released my film,” he said.

Ghai, known for films such as "Karma", "Khal Nayak", "Ram Lakhan", "Hero", "Pardes" and "Taal", said he is happy as well as nervous about his memoir.

“Whenever you tell a story in films, sometimes there are good and bad things . You have spoken against some people and you have to agree with some people. So, the era is high and low, the dilemma of the director. I have expressed my experience from my perspective,” he said.

The 79-year-old filmmaker said it feels “good” when upcoming directors compliment his films and appreciate his work.

“When I was making those films, I was thinking it was nice, but when an upcoming generation compliments your films, you know it's not the market. Back then it was a market, and now it is real admiration. I feel the genuine admiration has started now," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.