News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Deol dances on dhol, attends birthday celebration with sons Rajveer and Karan. Watch

Sunny Deol dances on dhol, attends birthday celebration with sons Rajveer and Karan. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 19, 2023 09:02 PM IST

Sunny Deol, who turned 66 today, attended a birthday celebration organised by ZEE5, the platform on his new blockbuster Gadar 2 is streaming.

Sunny Deol turned 66 today. The Gadar 2 star attended a birthday celebration, organised by ZEE5, with his sons and actors Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol. Sunny danced on the dhol, cut a cake, and met his fans at the event. His new blockbuster Gadar 2 is streaming on ZEE5. (Also Read: When Sunny Deol opened up on his wife Pooja Deol not being in limelight: ‘She always had liberty to make her decisions’)

Sunny Deol meets fans at his birthday celebration in Mumbai
Sunny Deol meets fans at his birthday celebration in Mumbai

Sunny's birthday celebration

The official Instagram handle of ZEE5 posted multiple videos from Sunny's birthday celebration in Mumbai. In the first one, the actor is seen breaking into a Bhangra to live dhol beats, as his fans cheer on and his sons look on. In the next one, he's seen cutting a customised chocolate cake. In the others, he's seen posing with fans for pictures.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Birthday wishes to Sunny

Rajveer took to Instagram on Friday and posted a picture with Sunny. He wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday DAD (heart and hug emojis) May your birthday be as amazing and incredible as you are. Love you (sparkle emoji).” Karan Deol also posted three pictures with Sunny. In one of them, he's sitting in the lap of Sunny at what looks like a hill station. Another one is a still from his recent wedding. He wrote in the caption, “Happiest Birthday Dad!!! (heart emoji) Your talent and love inspire me every day. May this year be filled with even more success and happiness.”

Sunny's younger brother and actor Bobby Deol also posted three pictures with him. Two of them have the Deol brothers dancing with each other. Bobby wrote in the caption, “Love you Bhaiya! Happy Birthday (red heart emojis),” to which Sunny responded in the comments, “Love you Bob (red heart emojis).”

Among others to wish Sunny were his sister Esha Deol, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, and Ameesha Patel.

Sunny will be next seen in Baap and Lahore 1947. His elder son Rajveer recently made his Bollywood debut with Dono. His younger son Karan made his debut with Sunny's 2019 directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out