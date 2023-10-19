Sunny Deol dances on dhol, attends birthday celebration with sons Rajveer and Karan. Watch

Sunny's birthday celebration

The official Instagram handle of ZEE5 posted multiple videos from Sunny's birthday celebration in Mumbai. In the first one, the actor is seen breaking into a Bhangra to live dhol beats, as his fans cheer on and his sons look on. In the next one, he's seen cutting a customised chocolate cake. In the others, he's seen posing with fans for pictures.

Birthday wishes to Sunny

Rajveer took to Instagram on Friday and posted a picture with Sunny. He wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday DAD (heart and hug emojis) May your birthday be as amazing and incredible as you are. Love you (sparkle emoji).” Karan Deol also posted three pictures with Sunny. In one of them, he's sitting in the lap of Sunny at what looks like a hill station. Another one is a still from his recent wedding. He wrote in the caption, “Happiest Birthday Dad!!! (heart emoji) Your talent and love inspire me every day. May this year be filled with even more success and happiness.”

Sunny's younger brother and actor Bobby Deol also posted three pictures with him. Two of them have the Deol brothers dancing with each other. Bobby wrote in the caption, “Love you Bhaiya! Happy Birthday (red heart emojis),” to which Sunny responded in the comments, “Love you Bob (red heart emojis).”

Among others to wish Sunny were his sister Esha Deol, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, and Ameesha Patel.

Sunny will be next seen in Baap and Lahore 1947. His elder son Rajveer recently made his Bollywood debut with Dono. His younger son Karan made his debut with Sunny's 2019 directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

