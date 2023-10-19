When Sunny Deol opened up on his wife Pooja Deol not being in limelight: ‘She always had liberty to make her decisions’

Actor Sunny Deol celebrates his birthday on Thursday. He had once responded when he was asked if it was a conscious decision of his wife Pooja Deol to not stay in the limelight. In an old interview with Deccan Chronicle in 2013, had shared that Pooja wasn't 'forced to stay away from the limelight'. (Also Read | Sunny Deol recalls drinking alcohol for the first time to fit in English society) Sunny Deol with his family members.

Sunny talked about his wife, mother

Sunny was asked if Pooja, his mother Prakash Deol and his brother-actor Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol were asked by the men in the family to not be in the limelight. He had said, "That’s not true. Neither my mother nor my wife was forced to stay away from the limelight. My wife is her own person. She has always had the liberty to make her own decisions. To not make public appearances is her own call. Like I said, neither my father nor I have forced the women in our family to follow our rules."

Sunny talked about his reel and real lives

Sunny also spoke about how he was a cool-headed person in contrast to his onscreen persona. "Over the years I’ve realised that you cannot control everything. My father is the head of the family but being his eldest son I have to manage the family. I’ve been a big brother to my brother Bobby, cousin Abhay and a responsible father to my sons Karan and Rajveer. Yes, certain things do upset me. Like everyone else, even I lose my cool at times. But I think I’ve mastered the art of calming down," he had said.

About Sunny and Pooja

Sunny and Pooja tied the knot in 1984. The couple has two sons, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. While Karan made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Rajveer's first Bollywood film is Dono released this year.

About Sunny's films

Sunny was last seen with Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred actor Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role and released in August this year. Gadar 2 is the sequel to the hit film released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena

Sunny will be next seen collaborating with Aamir Khan and director Rajkumar Santoshi for an upcoming film Lahore, 1947. Aamir will only be producing the film with his production house Aamir Khan Productions.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail