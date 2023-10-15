Sunny Deol recalls drinking alcohol for the first time to fit in English society: ‘Itni kadvi, kyun peete hain?’

Did you know actor Sunny Deol is a teetotaler? He confessed the same during a recent interview with Mashable India and said that he doesn't understand people's fascination with alcohol. He revealed that he once tried drinking alcohol in England to fit in the society; however, he never liked it. Also read: Salman Khan greets Aamir Khan, his son Junaid with hugs at Dono screening; Sunny Deol poses with sons Rajveer and Karan Sunny Deol says he he never drinks alcohol.

Sunny Deol on not drinking alcohol

Sunny said he' never liked alcohol'. When asked by the host whether he ever smoked or had alcohol, Sunny said, “Nahi iska kabhi tha nahi. Ye nahi ki maine try nahi kiya… Jab main England gaya tha to maine try kia tha to be part of the society but daaru ka mujhe samajh hi nahi aaya ki…itni kadvi, upar se smell itni gandi hai, upar se sar dukhta hai, toh kyun peete hain? (I tried it once in England to fit in but I never understood the purpose. It's so bitter, smelly and gives you headaches, why do people drink it). That’s why I said ‘This makes no sense’, hence, I never did that.”

When Sunny Deol caught his son after his first beer

The topic of alcohol consumption came up after Sunny's son Rajveer, who was also a part of the show, talked about being caught by his father after he had his first beer.

Laughing about it, Rajveer said, “The first time Dad got a hint was when I had had only one beer. Dad was sleeping and I was walking to pick up something because I left my charger next to his bed and I tripped on his charger and he thought I was drunk. He could smell that one beer on my breath…” Sunny added that he didn't know when his sons started drinking and said that it was as same as his father Dharmendra not know about many things related to him.

Sunny is flying high on the success of his last release, Gadar 2. After a massive box office collection, the film landed on the OTT platform Zee5 this month. Rajveer, on the other side, recently made his acting debut with Dono.

