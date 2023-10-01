Rajveer Deol says Karan Deol's wife Drisha Acharya brought good fortune to the family: 'All of us at home believe that'

Rajveer Deol has said that his entire family believes that sister-in-law Drisha Acharya, who recently married his brother Karan Deol, has brought ‘so much good fortune’ to their home. Rajveer was speaking with DNA about the success that his family has gained in the recent past. (Also read| Karan Deol: I wanted to get my career going and be financially stable before marrying Drisha) Rajveer Deol credits sister-in-law Drisha Acharya for the good fortune of his family.

Success returns to Deol family

Rajveer's uncle Bobby Deol found success, when he appeared as a self-styled Godman in Prakash Jha's web series Aashram. His father Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 released in August and has been creating box office records ever since. Even Rajveer's grandfather, veteran actor Dharmendra, has been receiving appreciation for his role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Rajveer on sister-in-law

Insisting that it took a lot of guts to do something like Aashram, Rajveer told the daily, "My brother got married, and my sister-in-law brought us so much good fortune. All of us at home truly believe that." He also expressed hopes that his debut film Dono gets the same amount of love from the audience.

He added, "I think in today's age of social media, if you're ain't relevant, then you are out of people's mind. And also, Dad (Sunny) was big in the 80s and the 90s and a little bit in the 2000s. So, (when he came back with Gadar 2) they thought that the old-school formula was dated. But what I truly believe is that people don't know exactly what they want," Rajveer said, "The audience does not know what they want. This is because the recent movies have a little bit of flavour of the 90s, and you can see that the public misses that so much. So it was an eye-opener for all of us."

Karan on Drisha

In a recent interview with Hindustan Timnes, Karan had said that he wanted to become financially stable before getting into marriage as ‘it would have been unfair to her otherwise’.

Rajveer's Bollywood debut

Rajveer is all set for his Bollywood debut alongside Paloma, who is the daughter of actor Poonam Dhillon, and also makes her debut with the film. Produced by Rajshri Productions, the film also marks the debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish.

