Karan Deol: I wanted to get my career going and be financially stable before marrying Drisha

It’s been two months since actor Karan Deol tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya, and formalised their love story. And he calls it the “best decision” of his life as she completes him. Karan Deol got married to Drishya Acharya on June 18 in Mumbai

“We were dating for the past 10 years, so life after the wedding has not changed much. It is pretty much the same,” Karan tells us in his first interview after his wedding, and adds, “When you have found the person and you love them, the thought of getting married to that person does cross your mind. And I was always sure that Drisha was the person.”

Calling Drisha his best friend, Karan gushes that there is nothing she doesn’t know about him. “She knows my personality inside out. She supports me throughout. She has known me before I got into the industry. She is my big support factor and motivator,” he smiles, adding, “She has made me look at me in a different manner than I do. She has a different outlook to things and she makes me remember the positive things of life whenever any negative thoughts come in my mind. She has become a pillar of my life. She is my companion. We like to work together. She is a foodie, we watch things together. It is amazing to share my life with her. It is like spending time with your best friend and the love of your life. I can’t think of life without her.”

However, the 32-year-old says he didn’t want to rush into anything, so he took his time before he took the next big step in his relationship. “My decision to get married largely was dependent on me trying to get my career going. I wanted to become financially stable before I got into marriage because it would have been unfair to her otherwise. So, it was bound to happen and getting married was just based on finding the right time,” says the actor, who has been a part of films such as Velle, Apne 2 and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

It was in June this year that Karan and Drisha got hitched, and from what one could see in the pictures and videos emerging on social media, it was a big fat Punjabi wedding. Looking back at the wedding festivities, Karan shares, “It was just a non-stop celebration with family, and connecting with my cousins. Everyone was so happy and energetic. Everyone just came together in such positive energy from both families, and everything went so well. Each time I look back at those days, I wish I could relive the celebration all over again.”

In fact, the groom also prepared a special dance tribute for his grandfather, veteran actor Dharmendra. “I was reluctant about it initially, but decided to go ahead with it. I thought, what better song to give a tribute to my dada. It wasn’t planned for him to come on stage but it was the love which brought him on, and having him on stage was magical,” Karan mentions, adding, “Drisha connects with my family. Everyone loves her and is happy that she is a part of the house.

