Sunny Deol gets emotional at Border 2 event, recalls how Dharmendra's film Haqeeqat inspired him

What Sunny Deol said

At the event, Sunny said, “Kaise hain aap log? Mein aap ke parivaar ka hissa hi hoon, jab se maine Border ki hain. Maine Border ki thi kyuki maine jab apni papa ki film Haqeeqat dekhi thi, woh mujhe bohot pyaari lagi thi. Tab main bohot chhota tha. Jab main actor bana tab maine taay kiya ki main bhi papa jaise ek film karunga. JP Dutta saab ke saath maine baat ki aur hum dono ne decide kiya ki hum iss subject mein film banayenge jo bohot hi pyaara hein so aap sab ke dilo mein basa hua hein (How are you all? I am part of your family, from the time I did Border. I did that film after I saw my father's film Haqeeqat and was inspired by it. I was very small then. When I became an actor I decided to make a film on a similar subject. JP Dutta and me decided on that story and it has remained in your hearts ever since).”

Haqeeqat was released in 1964. It was based on the events of the 1962 Sino-Indian War about a small platoon of soldiers in Ladakh pitched against a much larger adversary. Dharmendra starred in the lead role in it.

Meanwhile, Sunny also added, “Main zyada kuch nhi bol paaunga, mera dimaag hila hua hain (I won't be able to say much, I am a little shaken).” He was alluding to the death of his father, Dharmendra, who took his last breath at the age of 89 on November 24. He was last seen on screen in the war drama Ikkis, which released in theatres on January 1.

About Border 2

Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 classic. It is directed by Anurag Singh. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Border 2, produced by T-Series and JP Dutta’s J P Films, will release theatrically on January 23, 2026.