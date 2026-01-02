Internet reacts to Ghar Kab Aaoge song from Border 2, compares to Sandese Aate Hai: ‘Not as good as the OG’

The new track from Border 2, Ghar Kab Aaoge, has been released. The song has been recreated by Mithoon with additional lyrics from Manoj Muntashir. It is sung by Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh. The new track, Ghar Kab Aaoge, from Border 2, has been released.

The original track, Sandese Aate Hai, composed by Anu Malik and sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam, remains iconic to this day. After the song's release, users have given their honest reactions to the new version. While some said that the new version is ‘acceptable’, many found it lacking when compared to the OG.

Reactions to Ghar Kab Aaoge

Anu Malik shared the audio track of the song on his Instagram account. One comment read, “Acha hai but pehle wale ki takkar nahi kar sakta (It is nice but cannot beat the original one).” Another said, “ow this is what we call an acceptable remake. Sonu Nigam's verse is pure magic, man can still outshine everyone and proved yet again why he is the GOAT(I mean it's his own song but still) , even Arijit was good. Vishal also was good to an extent but him and Diljit where lil underwhelming and Roop's voice sounded AI.” “Old is gold,” said another.

‘Glad they didn’t change it up too much’

Many users on Reddit also commented on the new track. One user wrote, “Song seems fine. Not as good as the original one. Honestly, don't think Vishal Mishra and Arijit Singh suit this song. Diljit is brilliant, and Sonu and Roop sir are the soul of this song.” Another noted, “Just heard the song. It’s good but has nothing on the original. Why do we keep getting remakes and remixes. I’m glad they didn’t change it up too much, though, still has the spirit of the original (however, OG is OG).”

A comment read, “I'm just so happy they didn't ruined it with extra loud or unnecessary sounds and bits. slightly disappointed with Arijit part maybe its the overexposure but otherwise song is absolutely fire.. special appreciation for Vishal and Diljit part which has my heart.”

Javed Akhtar penned the original lyrics of the song, for which he also won the National Award in 1998. In the new version, Manoj Muntashir has given additional lyrics.

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. It boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Border 2, produced by T-Series and JP Dutta’s J P Films, will release theatrically on January 23, 2026.