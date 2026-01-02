Anu Malik clarifies that he is ‘proud’ of Ghar Kab Aaoge song from Border 2: ‘Bhushan Kumar has credited me’

Singer-composer Anu Malik had raised questions about the track "Ghar Kab Aaoge," a redux of the iconic song "Sandese Aate Hain" from the film Border, which was shared by the makers of Border 2. The song has been recreated by Mithoon with additional lyrics from Manoj Muntashir. He said that he expects his name to be credited. Anu Malik has given a clarification regarding the new song in Border 2.(Instagram)

Anu's clarification regarding the Border 2 song

The singer has now given a clarification regarding the issue of credits for the track, via his Instagram Stories. He shared that due credit for the song has been provided to him by Bhushan Kumar and he ‘stands by this collaboration’. He said in his note, “I would like to clarify about the song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ that Bhushan ji has already credited me with immense warmth and respect. This is a unique collaboration that I am genuinely proud of, and I have also shared my thoughts publicly across my social media platforms. Any reports suggesting otherwise are based on incorrect reporting. I stand by this collaboration with pride and gratitude.”

Anu Malik via Instagram Stories.

Anu's previous statement

In an interview with PTI, Anu had previously said, “I believe the song is recreated. I’m not a part of it. I’m sure they will give my name to it as I’ve created the song. They should because people know about our contribution, they can't get away. They can't make Border 2 without Sandese Aate Hai... Both Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar are up there (in their contribution), so they will have to put our name somewhere.” Both their names did feature in the teaser.

"Sandese Aate Hai" was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, and remains iconic among fans for its melody and lyrics. Border was directed by JP Dutta and starred Sunny Deol in the lead alongside Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna. The film was released in 1997.

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. It boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Border 2, produced by T-Series and JP Dutta’s J P Films, will release theatrically on January 23, 2026.