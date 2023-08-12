Sunny Deol's mother Prakash Kaur makes rare appearance at Gadar 2 premiere; Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Tania also spotted

Sunny Deol's family, including his mother Prakash Kaur and father-actor Dharmendra, graced the red carpet premiere of Gadar 2 in Mumbai on Friday. Sunny's brother, actor Bobby Deol, also arrived with his wife Tania Deol for the grand premiere that was also attended by Sunny's younger son Rajveer Deol, who will soon be making his Bollywood debut as an actor. Also read: With Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Jailer, it could be a ₹75 crore Friday for Indian box office Sunny Deol's mother Prakash Kaur and father Dharmendra at Gadar 2 premiere.

Dharmendra at Gadar 2 premiere

Anil Sharma directorial Gadar 2 released in theatres on August 11, and the makers organised a premiere the same night. Veteran actor Dharmendra, who recently featured in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also attended the premiere. He wore a black waistcoat with a matching pair of trousers along with a printed shirt. Dharmendra, who posed solo for paparazzi at the event, also sported a black cap.

Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur also spotted

Prakash Kaur also made a rare public appearance by gracing the event; this was reportedly her first time attending a movie premiere. She wore a pink and red ethnic outfit.

Bobby Deol and Tania posed for paparazzi at the event. Sunny's son Rajveer Deol will soon be making his acting debut with Dono, which will also feature Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma.

Along with the Deol family, actors Jackie Shroff, Pooja Batra and Vatsal Seth, among other celebs were also spotted at Gadar 2 premiere.

Sunny Deol, Tania Deol, Bobby Deol and Rajveer Deol at the premiere of Gadar 2. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

About Gadar 2

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2001 blockbuster movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has finally hit the theatres. Sunny reprised his character Tara Singh in the film, which also marks Ameesha Patel's return as Sakeena. The movie registered a huge opening at the box office.

Talking about Gadar 2, filmmaker Anil Sharma had told Hindustan Times in a 2022 interview, "We have worked with the same cast and characters Tara Singh (Sunny), Sakina (Amisha) and Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). The story too has progressed 22 years ahead. My son (Utkarsh) has grown from a kid to a youngster so it’s a natural progression for everyone. For the new audience it will be a new film and for old timers it’s a sequel.”

