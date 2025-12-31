‘Ikkis is his salute’: Sunny Deol pays heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra, calls film his gift to fans

Sunny Deol took to social media to share an emotional message about Ikkis, the upcoming biographical war drama that marks veteran actor Dharmendra’s posthumous screen appearance. Calling the film deeply personal for the Deol family, Sunny described Ikkis as a tribute to his father’s life, values and enduring connection with the land and his fans. Sunny Deol posing with Dharmendra's poster at Ikkis screening.

Sunny Deol shares emotional post about Dharmendra's Ikkis

In his post, Sunny wrote, “Our Papa, the man of the soil, Ikkis is his salute, his gift to the earth he loved and to the fans who always stood by him. For our family, it is a treasure filled with his spirit, courage, and his heart. Today, with love and immense pride, we share it with the world, hoping it lives on the way he does, forever."

The heartfelt post came days after a special screening of Ikkis that was attended by several prominent members of the film industry. The screening turned into an emotional gathering, with stars like Salman Khan and Rekha present to show their support, along with close friends and well-wishers of the Deol family. Dharmendra’s family members were also in attendance, making the evening especially significant as the film represents one of his final cinematic appearances.

About Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a biographical war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film’s title refers to the age, 21, at which Arun Khetarpal attained martyrdom. Agastya Nanda plays the role of the young war hero, while Simar Bhatia stars as Kiran. Dharmendra appears as Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun’s father, in what has now become a deeply emotional and symbolic performance. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah and others in key roles.