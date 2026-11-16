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Supriya Pathak reveals Pankaj Kapur threatened to walk out f their wedding lasted over an hour, kept checking time

Sooraj Barjatya and the cast of Yeh Prem Mol Liya shared wedding stories on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 09:18:45 IST
By Riya Sharma
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Sooraj Barjatya, along with the cast of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the episode, Kapil Sharma showed the guests pictures from their weddings, prompting them to reminisce about their special days and share anecdotes about their relationships with their partners.

Supriya Pathak recalls Pankaj Kapur's one-hour deadline for wedding

Supriya Pathak reveals Pankaj Tripathi's unusual deadline on wedding day.
Supriya Pathak reveals Pankaj Tripathi's unusual deadline on wedding day.

During a segment on the show, Kapil displayed wedding pictures of Sooraj Barjatya, Ayushmann Khurrana, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and others. When a picture from Supriya and Pankaj Kapur's wedding appeared on screen, Kapil pointed out that Pankaj looked rather "angry".

Supriya then revealed the reason behind his serious expression. She said in Hindi, "Pankaj Kapur and I have been married for 38 years. At our wedding, Pankaj had given a deadline. He said if the wedding didn't happen in one hour, he would walk out. He kept checking the time every few minutes to see if it was done or not."

Ayushmann also spoke about his relationship with his wife, Tahira Kashyap, and said, "I have been married for 17 years. I was close to the same age as Soorajji when he got married; I was 24. Tahira and I were in the same tuition, physics first, then chemistry, and later biology. I was 17 when we started dating. During my wedding, I had refused to ride a horse or wear a sehra, but Sooraji made me do all of it in this film."

About Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur's wedding

Supriya's mother, veteran actor Dina Pathak, reportedly opposed the relationship and continued to believe that Pankaj would eventually leave her, even after the couple had two children together. Supriya and Pankaj are parents to daughter Sanah Kapur and son Ruhaan Kapur.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The romantic family drama is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under the banners of Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

ayushmann khurranasooraj barjatya
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