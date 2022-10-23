Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, Renee and Alisah step out together to attend a wedding reception. See pics

Sushmita Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl continue to remain cordial and are occasionally spotted together during family get-togethers and outings. This weekend, the two were spotted with her daughters Renee and Alisah at the wedding reception of Dr Hrishikesh Pai and Rishma Pai's daughter Anvisha. Also read: Sushmita Sen to play transwoman Gauri Sawant in biopic Taali, says 'proud and grateful'

All from Sushmita, Renee and Alisah to Rohman Shawl were dressed in black as they arrived together at the reception party. While Sushmita was in a long black dress, Renee was in a short printed dress and Alisah in a plain one. Rohman too joined them in black semi-formals. Alisah held a red gift box in her hands as they arrived at the venue and joined the hosts for a group picture.

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon with her children Anmol and Paloma Dhillon, and Padmini Kolhapure were also spotted at the party. Sushmita also joined Poonam for a group picture.

Sushmita made headlines in July when former IPL boss Lalit Modi confessed his love for her and also shared pictures of them together from a vacation. However, after Sushmita was clicked on an outing with Rohman in August, Lalit went on to change his Instagram profile picture featuring her and also changed his bio which was about her. It read earlier, “Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love Sushmita Sen."

Rohman will soon be making his acting debut with a Hindi film in which he will be playing the role of a Kashmiri man. Sushmita recently announced her new project. She will play transwoman Gauri Sawant in the latter's biopic Taali. She unveiled her first look from the film earlier this month. She clapped her hands and sported a big maroon bindi in the picture.

Gauri Sawant is a transgender activist who raised money to build houses for sex workers near Kharghar with the amount she won with the help of Kaun Banega Crorepati in season 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON