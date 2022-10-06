Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen to play transwoman Gauri Sawant in biopic Taali, says 'proud and grateful'

Sushmita Sen to play transwoman Gauri Sawant in biopic Taali, says 'proud and grateful'

Updated on Oct 06, 2022

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look of her upcoming film Taali on Thursday. She will essay the life of Gauri Sawant, a transgender.

Sushmita Sen will be seen in transwoman Shree Gauri Sawant's biopic- Taali.&nbsp;
Sushmita Sen will be seen in transwoman Shree Gauri Sawant's biopic- Taali. 
Actor Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look of her upcoming film Taali on Thursday. Taali is the biopic of transwoman Gauri Sawant. Sushmita will be seen depicting her life through this movie. In the first poster of Taali, she can be seen in the look of of Gauri Sawant. She wore a red green saree with a big round maroon bindi on her forehead.

Gauri Sawant was seen on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9 and was supported by Usha Uthup to raise money to build houses for sex workers. (Also read: MS Dhoni had told Sushant Singh Rajput during making of his biopic: ‘You ask too many questions’)

Sushmita captioned the post, “Taali - बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! (won't clap, will ask others to clap). Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!!” by referring to Gauri Sawant.

She further added, “Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! (hand folded emoji) I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” She used the hashtags #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant on it. Actor, sister-in-law Charu Asopa wrote, “Wowww… First look is awesome.. so proud of you didi. looking forward …love you didi. One of her fans commented, “you just nailed the look.” Another fan wrote, “Oh my god!! More power to you always.” Many fans showed excitement and dropped heart emojis for her new project.

Gauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She has been featured in Vicks ad as a transgender mother who raised an orphaned girl to break the stereotypical representation of third gender. She raised money to build houses for sex workers near Kharghar with the amount she won with the help of Kaun Banega Crorepati in season 9.

sushmita sen
