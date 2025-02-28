Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sushmita Sen, daughters Renee and Alisah glam up for a wedding and fans can’t get over the ‘stunning family’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 28, 2025 11:05 PM IST

Actor Sushmita Sen posted sweet pictures and videos with her ‘princesses’, which fans can't get enough of. Take a look.

Actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to post the sweetest pictures and videos of her daughters Renée and Alisah after they attended a wedding together. She also wrote a heartfelt note for her ‘princesses’, but fans couldn’t get enough of a video she shared with her daughters. (Also Read: Sushmita Sen talks about finding a ‘worthy man’, reveals her wedding plans: ‘Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye’)

Sushmita Sen posted a cute video with daughters Renée and Alisah.
Sushmita Sen posted a cute video with daughters Renée and Alisah.

Sushmita Sen’s princesses

Posting the pictures and videos of her daughters, Sushmita thanked Neeta Lulla for dressing them for the wedding. Calling her daughters ‘#myprincesses’ she wrote, “How time flies & relationships evolve!! Stay wonderful & blessed always!! Love you loads Neeta!!” revealing that they were ‘Maha thrilled’ to be wearing her creations.

While Renée looked stunning in a red and gold-hued lehenga, Alisah looked pretty in a pastel green lehenga. But the video Sushmita posted was all hearts. It showed her posing for pictures with her daughters flanking her. Renée taught her mom how to make a Korean heart, while Alisah couldn’t stop showering her with love and hugging her. One moment even shows them blowing flying kisses and waving goodbye to the photographer.

Fans reacted to the cute moment, with one of them writing, “God bless you all mam ...waari waari jawan.” Another wrote, “Both the daughters have elegance like their so precious mother.” A fan called them ‘3 beautiful ladies’ while another wrote, “They too personify a reflection of strength, love, and wisdom—just like their incredible mom.”

Sushmita on when she'll get married

Sushmita wore a lavender saree to the wedding and candidly spoke about her views on marriage during an Instagram Live session recently.

When a fan asked her about her wedding plans, she replied, according to India Today, “I want to get married as well. Milna chahiye na koi shaadi karne layak. Aise thodi hoti hai shaadi. Kehte hai na, bohot romantic way mein toh dil ka rishta hota hai. Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye na. Shaadi bhi kar lenge. (There should be someone worthy of marriage. Marriage doesn’t just happen like that. As they say romantically, it’s a bond of the heart. The feeling should reach the heart. Then I’ll get married too)”

Sushmita was last seen in the Jio Hotstar web series Aarya and the Jio Cinema show Taali.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On