Sushmita Sen, daughters Renee and Alisah glam up for a wedding and fans can’t get over the ‘stunning family’

Actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to post the sweetest pictures and videos of her daughters Renée and Alisah after they attended a wedding together. She also wrote a heartfelt note for her ‘princesses’, but fans couldn’t get enough of a video she shared with her daughters. (Also Read: Sushmita Sen talks about finding a ‘worthy man’, reveals her wedding plans: ‘Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye’) Sushmita Sen posted a cute video with daughters Renée and Alisah.

Sushmita Sen’s princesses

Posting the pictures and videos of her daughters, Sushmita thanked Neeta Lulla for dressing them for the wedding. Calling her daughters ‘#myprincesses’ she wrote, “How time flies & relationships evolve!! Stay wonderful & blessed always!! Love you loads Neeta!!” revealing that they were ‘Maha thrilled’ to be wearing her creations.

While Renée looked stunning in a red and gold-hued lehenga, Alisah looked pretty in a pastel green lehenga. But the video Sushmita posted was all hearts. It showed her posing for pictures with her daughters flanking her. Renée taught her mom how to make a Korean heart, while Alisah couldn’t stop showering her with love and hugging her. One moment even shows them blowing flying kisses and waving goodbye to the photographer.

Fans reacted to the cute moment, with one of them writing, “God bless you all mam ...waari waari jawan.” Another wrote, “Both the daughters have elegance like their so precious mother.” A fan called them ‘3 beautiful ladies’ while another wrote, “They too personify a reflection of strength, love, and wisdom—just like their incredible mom.”

Sushmita on when she'll get married

Sushmita wore a lavender saree to the wedding and candidly spoke about her views on marriage during an Instagram Live session recently.

When a fan asked her about her wedding plans, she replied, according to India Today, “I want to get married as well. Milna chahiye na koi shaadi karne layak. Aise thodi hoti hai shaadi. Kehte hai na, bohot romantic way mein toh dil ka rishta hota hai. Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye na. Shaadi bhi kar lenge. (There should be someone worthy of marriage. Marriage doesn’t just happen like that. As they say romantically, it’s a bond of the heart. The feeling should reach the heart. Then I’ll get married too)”

Sushmita was last seen in the Jio Hotstar web series Aarya and the Jio Cinema show Taali.