Sushmita Sen talks about finding a ‘worthy man’, reveals her wedding plans: ‘Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye’

Sushmita Sen has been quite open about her personal life with her fans on social media. In a recent Instagram Live session, Sushmita spoke about finding the right partner and revealed whether she plans to get married anytime soon. Sushmita Sen opens up on her plans for marriage.

(Also Read: Sushmita Sen reveals it was a ‘massive heart attack, I had 95% blockage’)

Sushmita's wedding plans

When a fan asked her about her wedding plans, Sushmita said, "I want to get married as well. Milna chahiye na koi shaadi karne layak. Aise thodi hoti hai shaadi. Kehte hai na, bohot romantic way mein toh dil ka rishta hota hai. Dil tak baat toh pahunchni chahiye na. Shaadi bhi kar lenge." (There should be someone worthy of marriage, right? Marriage doesn’t just happen like that. As they say in a very romantic way, it’s a bond of the heart. The feeling should reach the heart, right? Then I’ll get married too), as reported by India Today.

Sushmita's past relationships

Sushmita Sen previously made headlines for her relationship with Lalit Modi, the founder and former chairman of the IPL. He made it official on Instagram after sharing several pictures of the two from their holiday and introducing Sushmita as his "better half". Not only that, but he also changed his Instagram bio, adding "my love" followed by Sen’s Instagram handle. However, there were rumours of their breakup after Lalit removed Sushmita's name from his Instagram bio and display pictures. He later confirmed the news by sharing a video montage featuring his new partner.

Prior to this, Sushmita was in a relationship with actor Rohmann Shawl. After dating for three years, they called it quits in 2021. Announcing their breakup on Instagram, she wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” They have remained friends and are still often seen together at events.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web series Aarya 3. The crime-thriller drama, co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. The series follows the story of Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang to take revenge for her husband's murder. It is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.