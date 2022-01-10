Swara Bhasker, bored in isolation, reveals WhatsApp chat with mom: ‘Stop cursing your own child’

Swara Bhasker, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, was bored ‘out of her brains’ on Sunday. To keep herself entertained, she shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with her mother. Swara is currently in isolation at her family home in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Forgive me lord, for I have Covid and am bored out of my brains and thus I reveal this family chat in public," Swara added this disclaimer to her Instagram Stories, while sharing the chat.

The screenshot revealed Swara's hilarious exchange with her mother, in which she mentioned, “Irritating my mother was one of the greatest pleasures of my life." In response, Swara was told: “What you give comes round. Remember that.” Swara then jokingly said to her mom, “Ma stop cursing your own child."

Screenshot of Swara Bhasker's Instagram story.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, Swara revealed her Covid-19 diagnosis in a post, writing: "Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test result and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family and to be at home. Stay safe everyone.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her note, Swara revealed she and her family went into isolation on January 5: “I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening… and I'm taking all the necessary precautions. I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe ya'll.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Swara Bhasker claps back at trolls wishing for her death after she tests positive for Covid-19

Swara was last seen in the web series Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai. She is best known for films such as Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aarah and Nil Battey Sannata, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON