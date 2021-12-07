Swara Bhasker says a man she once rejected tried to convince her she was ‘damaged’

Swara Bhasker recalled how a man she once turned down tried to convince her that there was something wrong with her. She was speaking on the Tinder India series Swipe Ride, also featuring Kusha Kapila.

“I once had a guy who I was kind of politely rejecting jisne mujhe yeh samjhana shuru kar diya ki kaise main damaged hoon kyunki usse reject kar rahi hoon aur kaise mere andar fear bhara hua hai. Woh meri psychoanalysis karne laga (who started trying to convince me that I was damaged because I was rejecting him and how I was engulfed with fear. Then he started psychoanalysing me),” she said.

As Kusha remarked that she was being gaslit, Swara said, “Maze aa gaye mujhe. I was like, ‘Bhai, mere paas hai therapist. Main de rahi hoon usse bohot saare paise har session ke. Tum mujhe ab paise doge, yeh jo kar rahe ho tum mere saath’ (It was great fun. I was like, ‘Bro, I have a therapist, whom I pay a lot for each session. Now you will pay me for putting me through this’).”

Currently, Swara is in the process of adopting a child. She has registered with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) as a prospective adoptive parent and is currently on their waiting list.

Swara told Hindustan Times that it was only recently that she realised she wants a family of her own. “I’ve always been a very family-oriented person. I’ve been talking to my parents about it. I happen to have a friend who adopted a child last year. The pandemic has made all of us revalue and reassess what we really want in life,” she said.

Up next, Swara will be seen next in Sheer Qorma, which also stars Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. The short film, which has been directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, has been to several film festivals but is yet to release in India.

