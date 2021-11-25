Swara Bhasker reveals she is on waiting list to adopt: ‘I’ve always wanted a family and children’

Swara Bhasker, who celebrated Diwali with young girls at an orphanage in Delhi, signed up as a prospective adoptive parent with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) soon afterwards. She is currently on the waiting list to adopt a child.

In an interview, Swara expressed her desire to have a family of her own and talked about how there are lakhs of children in orphanages. She not only read up about adoption but also met several couples who adopted children.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Swara said, “I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry these things. Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults. I read up on the process and experience.”

After doing a lot of research, Swara conveyed her decision to adopt to her parents, who were ‘fully supportive’. “I am now a prospective adoptive parent on CARA. I know the waiting period is long, often as long as three years, but I can’t wait to be a parent to a child through adoption,” she said.

Swara will be seen next in a same-sex love story titled Sheer Qorma, which also stars Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. The short film has been directed by Faraz Arif Ansari.

On Wednesday, Faraz took to Twitter to announce that Swara won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for Sheer Qorma at the Soho London Independent Film Festival. She tweeted about her win as well. “I WON! Woooohooooo! Thank you Farazzzzi for trusting me with Sitara! Thank you Marijke for telling this story! Thank you Shabana ji and Divya ji for being you- you made me rise! So happy, so honoured, so humbled! #lovewins,” she wrote.

