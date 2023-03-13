Taimur teaches Jehangir how to play a game in candid pics shared by Saba Ali Khan. See here

Saba Ali Khan has shared a few pictures of her nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan as they played a game. She said Taimur was teaching his younger brother Jehangir how to play a game and soon, they went on to play it together. They are seen balancing and spinning colourful plates on a stick during their playtime at home. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur dress exactly alike as they leave with Saif Ali Khan and Jehangir for vacation. Watch

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Saba wrote, “Tim's time ... Teaching, Toddler Jeh, How to play the game! #brother #bigbrother #timtim #jehjaan #loveyou #siblings.”

Last month, Saba had shared a few unseen candid pictures of the two brothers as she wished Jeh on his second birthday. She wrote along with a picture of Taimur and Jehangir, “May the FORCE Always, Be with you! My Munchkins. Be Brave! Be Confident! Be Bold.... BE YOU! I'm always there... Protecting with Love. #saturday #timtim #jehjaan #aunt #love #alwaysandforever.”

Taimur and Jehangir in playful mood.

Taimur, 6, and Jehangir, 2, are sons of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The family of four was spotted at the Mumbai airport Monday morning while leaving for a vacation.

In an interview last year, Kareena opened up about how she wants to make her kids understand that she is a working mom. She told News18, “My kids have to understand that because both Saif and I are working parents. And it’s something I’ve always told Taimur. I’ve been going to work since he was seven months old. I make it a point to tell him that while on some days, I need to go out, on others, his father has to. It’s something that he has understood and both he and Jeh have to grow to understand that both of their parents work so that we all can have a good life. They should respect that the woman of the house also works. They should know that their mother also goes to work. Work is a part of me that will always be there. This is how my boys will have to be brought up."

