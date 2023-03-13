Kareena Kapoor, Taimur dress exactly alike as they leave with Saif Ali Khan and Jehangir for vacation. Watch

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, and their sons Taimur and Jehangir, seem to have flown on yet another vacation. The family of four, along with the kids' nannies, were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday. While Taimur was seen holding Saif's hand, Jeh was sleepy as he lay in the arms of his nanny. Also read: Internet reacts to Kareena Kapoor's old 'I'm no feminist, I'm a woman' statement

Saif looked stylish in a grey tee, black pants and a blue waistcoat and a Barret. He held a book with one hand and Taimur's hand with the other. Kareena and Taimur were dressed exactly like each other. Both were in white t-shirts, black pants and grey jackets. Kareena also wore shades and carried a black handbag.

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video from the airport on Instagram. After Saif and Taimur walked ahead, Kareena paused for a moment to let Jeh and his nanny join them and made sure to walk behind them as photographers surrounded them. Jeh was looking sleepy and opened his eyes for a moment to look around. Kareena and Saif were also seen laughing over something during a candid conversation as they entered the airport.

A fan commented on the video, “Khan gang, ultimate family goals.” Another called the couple “caring mom dad”.

Saif Ali Khan is currently working on Om Raut's mythological drama, Adipurush, in which he plays the role of the antagonist, Lankesh. The film stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as the lead couple. Kareena will now be working on Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Last year, Kareena had said in an interview that Taimur is very close to Saif and Taimur wants to be like him. She had told News18, “He (Taimur) has already skipped a generation due to his father and they watch Pirates Of The Caribbean, Star Wars and The Mandalorian together. These are the things that Saif likes and Taimur wants to be like him. He’s very close to his father. The boys all gang up against me. He’s a boy who’s very bright, understanding and quite ahead of his age. He understands it when somebody tells him that something is not right and he isn’t supposed to do it."

"At this age, he already has an eye for good cinema. On weekends, he gets to watch good movies. He doesn’t spend too much time on the screen even though one of us always has to monitor it,” she added.

