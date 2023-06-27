Tamannaah Bhatia gets overwhelmed as fan gets her face tattooed on her arm, touches her feet

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently met a fan and got emotional with the person's gestures. In a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram on Tuesday, Tamannaah interacted with the fan at the Mumbai airport. (Also Read | Vijay Varma recalls his response when Tamannaah Bhatia told him he would be the first person she'd kiss onscreen)

Tamannaah with her fan

Tamannaah Bhatia with her fan in Mumbai.

After meeting Tamannaah, the person touched her feet. She also gave the actor a bouquet, cards and a letter. An emotional Tamannaah gave her fan a hug. While speaking with the actor, the person also showed the tattoo on the arm. Inked in black and white, the tattoo was of Tamannaah's face. The fan also got the words 'love you the Tamannaah' inked next to the face tattoo.

While hugging the person, Tamannaah mouthed 'thank you' several times. Before getting inside her car, she said, "Thank you. Lots of love. I will." For her travel, Tamannaah opted for a white top under a brown blazer and matching pants. She wore white sneakers and also carried a black bag.

Fans' reactions

Reacting to the clip, a person wrote, "Omg I am crying. Why this video is so emotional?" Another comment read, "That feeling when someone does a tattoo for you!" An Instagram user said, "I know Tammanah for 13 years she is such a golden person." "She felt so honoured," said a fan. "So sweet," commented another person.

Tamannaah's projects

Tamannaah was recently seen in the web series Jee Karda. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Arunima Sharma, the series is co-written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka are also a part of the show. The show aired on Prime Video on June 15.

She will next be seen in Lust Stories, helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. The show also stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra. Lust Stories 2 will air on Netflix on June 29.

