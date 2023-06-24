Vijay Varma recalls his response when Tamannaah Bhatia told him he would be the first person she'd kiss onscreen

Vijay Varma has revealed that he thanked Tamannaah Bhatia when she told her during their first meeting that he would be the first person she will kiss onscreen, ahead of the shooting for their film Lust Stories 2. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia says Vijay Varma made her feel ‘safe’ in intimate scenes) Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma in Lust Stories 2.

Vijay and Tamannaah have been dating each other for some time now. They officially confirmed being in a relationship only recently, after they started the promotions for their first film together.

Tamannaah's first onscreen kiss

Recalling his first meeting with her, Vijay told Instant Bollywood, “I met her [Tamanaah] for the reading at Sujoy Ghosh’s office. I think we broke the ice there. We shared our journey. She said, ‘I have been working for the last 17 years. I had a no-kiss policy in my contract.’ And then, she was like, ‘I have not done anything like this before.’ In the end, she told me that, ‘You are the first actor I am going to be kissing on screen’. I was like, ‘Thank you'.”

Lust Stories 2

Vijay and Tamannaah will be seen together onscreen for the first time in Sujoy Ghosh's short film that features in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. The film will have a digital release on June 29.

Sujoy on Lust Stories 2

Talking about Lust Stories 2, Sujoy Ghosh recently said in a press statement, "This time lust stories are all about the different shades of Lust. I am so glad that RSVP, Flying Unicorn and Netflix brought this opportunity to me, and that our lust story will be watched by audiences in 190 countries. Tamannah and Vijay brought the film to life just as I had imagined, and I hope the audience will enjoy seeing their chemistry on screen."

More about Lust Stories 2

The Netflix anthology also features Neena Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra and Tillotama Shome. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP banner and Ashi Dua under the banner Flying Unicorn Entertainment. The first film Lust Stories released on Netflix in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON