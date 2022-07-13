Sujoy Ghosh shares pic of Kareena Kapoor and him ‘acing off-shoulder look’: ‘This is by far the worst thing on internet'

Sujoy Ghosh left fans in splits as he shared a photo of actor Kareena Kapoor and him ‘acing the off-shoulder look’. On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to Twitter to share a collage of him and Kareena wearing black outfits with a similar off-shoulder style. The picture was originally shared by a fan page on the social media platform, and Sujoy retweeted it and wrote, “This is by far the worst thing on internet ever!” Kareena is making her OTT debut with Sujay’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Read more: Fan posts Kareena Kapoor, Sujoy Ghosh's BTS pic from The Devotion of Suspect X set

Recently, Sujoy and Kareena posed together in a behind-the-scenes photo with the team of their upcoming Netflix film. In the photo, while Kareena Kapoor wore a blue shirt, Sujoy was seen in an off-shoulder black T-shirt. On July 10, the filmmaker retweeted the BTS picture and wrote, "How do you get these photos? I want." Three day later, Sujoy shared the picture again, but this time he retweeted a collage that showed Kareena in a similar black off-shoulder outfit as the one the filmmaker wore in the picture from The Devotion of Suspect X set in West Bengal.

Sujoy Ghosh shared a hilarious reaction to collage of him and Kareena Kapoor's similar black looks.

In the collage he shared, Kareena is seen wearing an off-shoulder black dress with a leg slip. The photo is reportedly from 2017, when Kareena attended a party hosted by entrepreneur Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani. Although Kareena wore a dress and Sujoy wore a top with a similar style, fans could not get over them ‘acing the off-shoulder look’. One person commented on their photo, “Now this is what we call match made in heaven! Best wishes for the upcoming project, cannot wait to watch The Devotion of Suspect X”. Another person compared their looks, and wrote on Twitter, “Sir you look hotter.” One Twitter user also wrote, “How to unsee this.”

Kareena will be seen in the Indian adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s bestselling 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. She will be seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the Netflix film. The movie's shoot across different hill stations of West Bengal was recently completed, where Kareena was joined on set by her children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Actor Saif Ali Khan has also joined Kareena on the last day.

