Fan posts Kareena Kapoor, Sujoy Ghosh's BTS pic from The Devotion of Suspect X set; director asks 'how do you get these'

Actor Kareena Kapoor featured with director Sujoy Ghosh in a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of their upcoming film, based on The Devotion of Suspect X. Taking to Twitter, a fan posted the photo in which the duo was seen with the crew of the film. The fan captioned the post, "BTS ..one from #devotionofsuspectx sets @sujoy_g #KareenaKapoorKhan ..team work." (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor shares BTS pics as she wraps up Sujoy Ghosh's film)

In the photo, Kareena wore a checked blue shirt and denims as she stood next to Sujoy with her hand on his shoulder. He opted for an off-shoulder black T-shirt and pants. The team smiled as they posed for the camera. Resharing the photo on his Twitter account, Sujoy Ghosh wrote, "How do you get these photos? I want." The filming was done in several places across West Bengal.

The shooting of the film, an adaptation of the Japanese bestseller The Devotion of Suspect X, completed in June. The Netflix movie is a murder mystery. It stars Kareena along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Netflix officially announced the film, based on the 2005 novel by Keigo Higashino, in March. The movie, which marks Kareena's OTT debut, is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Sujoy's banner Boundscript and Seoul-based production house Kross Pictures.

Announcing the wrap of the film's shoot, Kareena shared a post on Instagram last month. "DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times… and I'm pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in… this one is ... @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh," she wrote alongside the pictures with the film's team. After filming the movie, Kareena travelled to the UK for a vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump ,which is slated to be released on August 11. The film also features Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

