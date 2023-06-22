Tamannaah Bhatia says Vijay Varma made her feel ‘safe’ in intimate scenes of Lust Stories 2

Tamannaah revealed a couple of weeks ago that she started dating Vijay after the two worked together in Lust Stories 2. She referred to him as her 'happy place.’

Tamannaah on how Viay made her feel ‘safe’

“I've never felt so safe around an actor. And that's what's really important for an actor. You need to feel that kind of safety. It's like a jump you're taking, especially in a film like this. He just, from the moment go, made me feel so safe that I wasn't scared to say anything, do anything, emote in a certain way. He just made it feel so easy. So that's definitely something I love about him,” Tamanaah said, in an interview to Bollywood Bubble. To return the favour, Vijay said that Tamannaah is very ‘simple’ and ‘radiant’.

First impressions

“I definitely thought I'm going to get a chance to work with an actor who's been so consistent in delivering performances which are so diverse and so powerful. He's quite a chameleon the way he approaches a character. I've seen all his work from his past. I was like, ‘Agar iss project mein aur kuchh nahi hoga toh main inn dono se kuchh seekh lu’ (if nothing else, I'd rather learn something from the two of them), referring to Vijay and Sujoy. That was honestly the reason why I wanted to do this project," Tamannaah said in an interview to News18.

“Tamannah is such a great fit for this part. The most surprising thing was how willing and ready she was to hop on and explore this. It became very easy because we both knew we were excited to do this with each other, very excited to do this with Sujoy. I'd seen some of her work and she's an icon in so many ways. I saw Baahubali when it released in theatres. And I saw her recent release, Babli Bouncer, right before we started shooting. She has so much to offer. And her character is an enigma in this (Lust Stories 2). And Tamannaah has that enigma to offer,” Vijay said in the same interview.

