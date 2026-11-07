Tamil director Shankar calls Yash's Ravana a lovable villain in his Ramayana review; praises actor's performance

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana hit screens on November 5 ahead of Diwali. The film received mixed reviews upon its release and has performed decently at the box office. Tamil director Shankar recently watched the film and posted his review. Interestingly, he called Yash’s Ravana a lovable villain in the film.

Shankar all praise for Yash and Ramayana

Yash plays the Lanka king Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

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Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Shankar called Ramayana a spectacle and stated that he had never seen visuals like this in Indian cinema. He wrote, “#Ramayana – What a spectacle!!! Never seen visuals like this in Indian cinema. Huge appreciation to @malhotra_namit and @niteshtiwari22 for taking Indian cinema to international standards.”

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He also praised his frequent collaborator AR Rahman for his music, writing, “Brilliant VFX, rich production values, superb look and feel, great music by @arrahman and @HansZimmer, and massive sound!” The 2.0 and Indian 2 director then praised Yash and his performance, “It’s a delight to watch @TheNameIsYash in every frame. He is such a lovable villain and has delivered a quality performance.”

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{{^usCountry}} Shankar also sent love to the rest of the team, writing, “Best wishes to #RanbirKapoor and @Sai_Pallavi92. Grand applause to the entire team for this wonderful effort and making Indian cinema proud!” Director Nitesh commented on his post with folded-hands emojis, writing, “Thanks a lot sir.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shankar also sent love to the rest of the team, writing, “Best wishes to #RanbirKapoor and @Sai_Pallavi92. Grand applause to the entire team for this wonderful effort and making Indian cinema proud!” Director Nitesh commented on his post with folded-hands emojis, writing, “Thanks a lot sir.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Ramayana

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Ranbir plays Ram in the film, Sai plays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana. The film also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanaka, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Shobana as Kaikashi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and more.

The first part delves into Ravana’s backstory, setting up the tale till his abduction of Sita after a fight with Jatayu, voiced by Anupam Kher. It also shows Ram’s childhood and upbringing, his marriage to Sita, the circumstances of his 14-year exile, and his vow to bring Sita back from Ravana. The film ends with a tease of Sunny Deol as Hanuman, who will join the main cast in the second part.

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Ramayana has collected ₹112.90 crore net in India and ₹221.05 crore worldwide in its first two days of release. It was released in all South Indian languages and Hindi, as well as in 2D, 3D and other formats. It remains to be seen how much the film collects by its opening weekend.