Ramayana Part 1 post-credit scene sets the stage for Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman's arrival; watch Hanuman Chalisa sung by Diljit Dosanjh

Ramayana Part 2 release pushed to 2028

At the end, the film also confirms that the second installment will arrive in 2028, instead of the earlier planned 2027 release. In an interview with E! News, producer Namit Malhotra explained why the team has decided to take an additional year to complete the sequel. He said, “So the idea was now that we've got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on part one. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn't want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves.”