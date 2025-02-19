Tanmay Bhat takes a subtle swipe at Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent controversy with his latest Instagram post. Watch

Tanmay takes a dig

Tanmay recently took to Instagram to share a funny yet cryptic video. In the video, Tanmay, who is a friend of Samay Raina, is seen dancing in slow motion to the popular song Ranjha by B Praak from Shershaah, particularly to the lyrics Mera Dola Ni Aaya. His friend, Naveed Manakkodan, also appears in the video.

“Me watching the news every day," Tanmay captioned the post.

Although Tanmay hasn't explicitly connected his video to the controversy, many social media users are convinced that he is indirectly addressing the situation. Some interpret his clip as a subtle jab at the ongoing drama, while others speculate that he is expressing relief at having avoided involvement in the contentious episode of India's Got Latent.

One user commented, "Bro got flashback." "Tanmay is happy that no case was filed against him,” wrote another.

One user shared, “Tanmay bhai ko to FOMO ho rha hoga news dekh kr (Tanmay might be having FOMO after watching the news)”.

“Bpraak makes yet another entry,” wrote one, while one shared, “@tanmaybhat be like - Been there, done that, bounced back”.

Back in February 2015, Tanmay Bhat's All India Bakchod (AIB) Knockout, a comedy roast, had to be stopped after running into legal trouble. The show, which featured Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, was accused of being "vulgar, obscene, and pornographic". Several FIRs were filed against the group and its participants.

About the stir

The controversy began after Ranveer made remarks on India's Got Latent in a now-deleted episode featuring Samay Raina and other panellists. For the uninitiated, Ranveer appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid and others. During the episode, he grilled a contestant with a question that attracted the internet’s censure. "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" he asked.

Following the backlash, Samay deleted all related videos, and Ranveer stated that he and his family had received death threats. Now, Ranveer has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber to appear before it on February 24.

In fact, recently, singer B Praak, who cancelled his appearance on Ranveer’s podcast, revisited the controversy, and said that Ranveer should be forgiven if he truly regrets his actions.