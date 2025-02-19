B Praak on rumours he was not invited to Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast: Our teams were discussing dates for months

The controversy around podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia refuses to die down. Among the initial celeb voices to have spoken up against his remarks on India's Got Latent, was singer B Praak. Ranveer Allahbadia, B Praak

He had issued a video statement a week back, saying, “I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on Beer Biceps, and we cancelled that. Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he has used on Samay Raina's show…”

Also read: B Praak breaks down in tears talking about newborn son's death: ‘We lost everything in life’

Speculation then started doing the rounds that he was not invited to Ranveer's podcast, to begin with. But when we ask B Praak about it, he says, “I liked watching his podcasts and I really wanted to go on his show. Our teams had been discussing the dates for six-seven months. Sometimes, he would be busy and travelling, and sometimes I would be."

He still isn't happy, with what Ranveer had said, “Galat tha, lekin mujhe lagta hai agar koi dil se pachhtaakar maanfi maang raha ho. the society ought to forgive him.”

B Praak is of the opinion that since the youth looks up to him and other artistes, they have an obligation to not hurt anyone, “Kuchh baatein galat hoti hain, par hum bol jaate hain. But nobody should get hurt because of it. If you forgive someone, you become the bigger person.”