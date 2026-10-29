Tanu Weds Manu 3 won't move ahead without R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut, confirms Aanand L Rai, denies ‘fresh cast’ reports

There had been reports that a third Tanu Weds Manu film was being planned with a ‘fresh’ cast. But now, filmmaker Aanand L Rai has put the speculations to rest. The director has said that the third instalment of his hit romantic drama Tanu Weds Manu will not move ahead without its original leading actors, R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut.

Aanand L Rai on Tanu Weds Manu 3

Tanu Weds Manu was released in 2011.

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Aanand directed the first two films in the romantic-comedy franchise in 2011 and 2015. Both were commercial hits. Speaking with PTI in Mumbai, he said, “Tanu Weds Manu won't be possible without Madhavan. So, whenever you will see any Tanu weds Manu, whether three or four or five, it will be with Madhavan and Kangana.”

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Earlier this year, there were reports that the third part of the film was being planned with a fresh cast and an independent storyline. The original story revolved around an NRI who falls for the match his parents have arranged for him, but the woman has her heart set on another man.

Speaking on the sidelines of a film festival in the city, the filmmaker also addressed whether Bollywood frequently succumbs to trends. Calling it a human reaction, the filmmaker advised makers to stick to their strengths. “You should know what your plus is or where you can score well. It's not great to repeat yourself, but at the same time, you should know that this is your world in which you can thrive. This is the world where you can discover something,” he added.

About the Tanu Weds Manu series

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{{^usCountry}} Released in 2011, Tanu Weds Manu starred Madhavan and Kangana as the titular characters, alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Swara Bhasker, Deepak Dobriyal, and Eijaz Khan in key roles. A critical and commercial success, the film earned ₹56 crore on a ₹17-crore budget. A sequel - Tanu Weds Manu Returns - was released in 2015. This starred Kangana in dual roles. A massive box office success, it minted over ₹250 crore worldwide, and remains one of the biggest female-led box-office successes in Hindi cinema history. A third part has been speculated to be in development for some time now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Released in 2011, Tanu Weds Manu starred Madhavan and Kangana as the titular characters, alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Swara Bhasker, Deepak Dobriyal, and Eijaz Khan in key roles. A critical and commercial success, the film earned ₹56 crore on a ₹17-crore budget. A sequel - Tanu Weds Manu Returns - was released in 2015. This starred Kangana in dual roles. A massive box office success, it minted over ₹250 crore worldwide, and remains one of the biggest female-led box-office successes in Hindi cinema history. A third part has been speculated to be in development for some time now. {{/usCountry}}

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