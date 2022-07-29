Tanushree Dutta: Bollywood mafia out to hunt me because I rubbed powerful people the wrong way

Tanushree Dutta recently made some startling revelations in an Instagram post, sharing how she continues to face “severe mental, physical and psychological harassment”.

Recently, she even took to Instagram to vent it out, saying, “I’m being harassed & targeted very badly… It’s severe mental, physical & psychological harassment. I’m not going to commit suicide for sure, nor am I leaving anywhere. I’m here to stay and resurrect”.

“Things have been happening to me for a long time. This is the first time when I talked about everything in a single post. This is for the first time, I sat down and put down my thoughts together, while trying not to sound crazy, because when crazy stuff is happening to you, your mind can get affected by it,” Dutta tells us.

The 38-year-old adds, “A lot of stuff has happened since I came back to India. I am trying to resurrect my career, and people are interested in working with me, despite the image that these Bollywood mafias have portrayed as being difficult… I am getting offers for films as well as web projects, in fact signed some also, but have noticed none they materialise. All of a sudden, the producers or director go in incognito mode, or sponsors drop”.

Dutta, who was the face of the #MeToo movement in India four years back, says , “I came back in 2020, and I have lost count how many times this has happened to me. People just get one message ‘it is advisable not to work with her’. And people avoid me because they don’t want to offend anyone. They like to hunt, and that is what it is for them. They are powerful and people don’t want to mess with them. Nobody is going to be willing to give me a chance”.

Not taking any particular names, Dutta says these are “nameless and faceless people”. “I don’t want to drop names because I don’t have proof and they are quick to put cases. I was the face of the MeToo movement and rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. These Bollywood bullies have vicious and twisted ways. It is easy for them to harass anyone,” the Tears of Nandigram (2012) actor claims.

She admits that she is undergoing severe mental and emotional harassment, but is determined to fight it all. “I am not going to lose my sanity or take any drastic steps. It is troublesome and dealing with it is not easy. My life is not a bed of roses… But 12 years of my spiritual life has granted me determination and patience,” shares the Risk actor, adding, “I don’t carry the weight of the world on my head anymore.. I don’t spend my whole day thinking ke meri life mein kya ho raha hai”.

Dutta is taking comfort in knowing that people are willing to work with her, “even if they end up getting pressured in the end”. “I’m not enjoying the harassment. I’m enjoying the fact that people still love me. They can sabotage my career, not my spirit.,” says the actor. The 38-year-old ends with the request to all the people from Bollywood, saying, “Please give me work so I can fight better”.