Tanushree Dutta calls death of Nana Patekar ‘positive development’, visits Mahakal Temple: ‘Hope all the evils of my life die off one by one’

Actor Nana Patekar died in the early hours of October 8 in Goa at the age of 75 from a cardiac arrest. Tanushree Dutta, who had accused the actor years ago of sexual harassment on a film set, made an ‘evil dead’ remark after his death. She received flak for it, and has now made a new post on Instagram stating that the new is a ‘positive development in my life.’

What Tanushree said

Tanushree Dutta offered prayers to Mahakal after Nana Patekar's death.

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In the video, Tanushree was seen offering prayers in front of the Mahakal idol. In the caption, she began, "Mahakal Baba ke darbar mein meri astha ! He is the one who saved me from the multiple attacks on my life and shielded me from hundreds of maaran kriyas done by Nana and his friends.

What a coincidence that I got to visit Mahakal right after such a positive development in my life. Even though I seriously have my doubts on the authenticity of the death news. I really wish and hope truly this evil is dead and gone for good and that all the evils of my life die off one by one."

Deep Dive Why did Tanushree Dutta call Nana Patekar’s reported death a ‘positive development’? Tanushree linked the news to her past allegations against Patekar and described it as a positive development in her life. She also said she had doubts about whether the death news was authentic. What did Tanushree Dutta say during her visit to Mahakal Temple? She said she visited Mahakal after what she called a positive development and prayed for the evils in her life to disappear. She also credited Mahakal with protecting her from what she described as attacks and conspiracies. What happened to Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar? Dutta accused Patekar of sexual harassment on the set of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss; he denied the allegations. The case was closed in 2019 for lack of sufficient evidence, and criminal proceedings were dismissed in 2025 because the complaint was filed beyond the legal limitation period.

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to add, "If you love me you will make all the Evils dead that have decided to afflict me and who will not stop unless they are dead. All of them including their flying monkeys and helpers and supporters jinke shay mein these evils have continued to afflict me. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to add, "If you love me you will make all the Evils dead that have decided to afflict me and who will not stop unless they are dead. All of them including their flying monkeys and helpers and supporters jinke shay mein these evils have continued to afflict me. {{/usCountry}}

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I cannot fulfill my purpose in the world and I will leave from here if these people still continue to breathe. I want all of them gone and with full confirmation of their demise. I cannot take their extreme negativity and persistent conspiracies anymore."

She added, “My ride is coming and unless this wish is fulfilled I'm not staying on Earth. Its either them or me here on Earth Baba. Infact in space, I can connect better with you. Earth is overrated and I have no real incentive to continue to live here. Har Har mahadev! Mahadev, I want you to prove to the world that you love me and how much! For Aeons I have been your devotee. I'm demanding this now from you with that birthright. They don't recognise me but you do, so please accept my humble request.”

About Nana Patekar death

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Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed that the actor died on October 8. He was found unconscious at his residence and was subsequently rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Tanushree accused Nana of sexual harassment on the set of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. In 2018, during the Me Too movement, the claim became public. An FIR was registered against Nana, who denied the allegations. In 2019, the case was closed for lack of sufficient evidence. In 2025, the Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court officially dismissed the criminal proceedings against Nana because the complaint was filed beyond the legal limitation period.