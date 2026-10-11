Chinmayi Sripaada says people praising Nana Patekar after his death should acknowledge he was a molester: ‘It was not a one-time behaviour’

Actor Nana Patekar died in the early hours of October 8 in Goa at the age of 75 from a cardiac arrest. Tanushree Dutta, who had accused the actor years ago of sexual harassment on a film set, made an ‘evil dead’ remark after his death. She received flak for it, after which singer Sona Mohapatra backed her. Now singer Chinmayi Sripaada has also lent her support. Chinmayi Sripaada has called out people praising Nana Patekar after his death and ignoring the allegations against him.

Sona Mohapatra highlights comments made by AD Singer Sona Mohapatra took to X and shared screenshots from a post where an assistant director detailed being a witness to the sexual misconduct on set when Nana Patekar was present. It was not Horn Ok Please, but in two other films. “No one could say anything at that time because it was cleverly done hidden behind the garb of acting in a scene (just like it was done during a dance shoot on Horn Ok Please)… Years later I was approached by a CINTAA member who had asked me if it had happened and I said yes. The actress had finally found the courage to speak up,” read a part of the comment.

The commented ended with the sentence, “Sexual predatory behaviour is covered up all the time. It has always happened, still happens, and unfortunately it will never stop.” Sona posted this comment and wrote in the caption, “An AD describes witnessing alleged sexual misconduct on set. 👇🏾Yet the chorus continues: “How can you believe one woman?” How many witnesses will satisfy you? 10? 100? Talent isn’t innocence. Charity isn’t character. Death isn’t sainthood.”