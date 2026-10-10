Tanushree Dutta compares Nana Patekar with Raavan, hits back at criticism over her remarks on his death: ‘Not scared to speak truth’

The actor shared, "Yeh apne haathon mara hai, agar mara hai toh. I am little bit doubtful. Kyunki jaise Sushant Singh Rajput-Disha Salian ka case nikal aaya hai, toh bahot saare log expose hue hai aur bahot hie gehri investigation chal rahi hai. Toh dur dur se bhi kisika connection hai toh uska aaj nahi toh kal naam aane wala hai. Toh mujhe thoda doubt hai yeh sachme mara hai ya bhaagne ki koi tarkeeb hai (He has died because of his own deeds. Because the way the investigation has been going on in the Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian case many are being exposed. Even if there was a connection far off, their names are coming up now. So he can't run away. I am still doubting that he has really died or if this is another of his tricks)."

Tanushree shared a live video where she doubled down on her remarks on Nana Patekar. She said that if people are so concerned about her speaking ill about someone after their death then they should stop burning effigies of Raavan too. She then callled him ‘shaitaani, cunning, manipulative, shaatir dimag, jhootha (wicked, liar).’

Actor Nana Patekar died in the early hours of October 8 in Goa at the age of 75 from a cardiac arrest. Tanushree Dutta , who had accused the actor years ago of sexual harassment on a film set, made an ‘evil dead’ remark after his death. She received flak for it, and has now made another video to hit back at the criticism for her comments.

Tanushree went on to add, “I will not hesitate to speak the truth because I am not scared.” In a previous post, Tanushree alluded to the abuse she alleged Nana had committed. She re-shared a post written by Sandhya Mridul, which read: “Does a person stop being an abuser when they die? Does the harm they caused disappear too? For survivors, it doesn't.” She also reshared a video recounting how she refused to do an unscripted intimate step with Nana, and was only attacked for it. Tanushree also filed police complaints and with the artist association, but no action was taken.

After news broke of Nana’s death, Tanushree posted videos of her boarding a flight to Lucknow for an event. In a video, she said, “Maine suna hai, I have heard the news. I just… today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. And I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen."

She also added, "Because I’m doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me. I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is evil dead. So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but...” and her video cut off midway.