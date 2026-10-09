Sandhya Mridul backs Tanushree Dutta after ‘evil dead’ remark for Nana Patekar's death: ‘Does the harm caused by an abuser disappear with them?’

Without naming either Tanushree or Nana in her Instagram post, Sandhya wrote, “Does a person stop being an abuser when they die? Does the harm they caused disappear too? For survivors, it doesn’t." In the caption, she noted, "A survivor lives with it for as long as they live. I will always stand with the survivor."

Actor Nana Patekar died in the early hours of October 8 in Goa at the age of 75 from a cardiac arrest. Tanushree Dutta , who had accused the actor years ago of sexual harassment on a film set, made an ‘evil dead’ remark after his death. It sparked backlash on social media, with even the All Indian Cine Workers Association ( AICWA ) condemned the actor for making such a comment. Now actor Sandhya Mridul has reacted indirectly to the actor's death and asked if a person stops being an abuser after death.

In her Instagram Stories, Sandhya wrote, "A person's death does not automatically erase the harm they may have caused. Abuse does not become untrue because the abuser is gone, and the experiences of survivors do not become less real in the face of public tributes.”

She added, “It is possible to mourn someone, and it is also important to remember that there may be people carrying pain connected to them. When only praise is allowed and survivors are forgotten, it can feel like their truth disappears all over again.”

What did Tanushree say? Without naming Nana, Tanushree wrote on her Instagram Stories, “This is insane! My story timeline has exploded today. Evil is dead and my life is hopefully on track for better things!”

In another post, Tanushree alluded to the abuse she alleged Nana had committed. On Thursday, after news broke of Nana’s death, Tanushree posted videos of her boarding a flight to Lucknow for an event. In a video, she said, “Maine suna hai, I have heard the news. I just… today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. And I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen."

She also added, "Because I’m doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me. I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is evil dead. So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but...” and her video cut off midway.

Tanushree accused Nana of sexual harassment on the set of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. In 2018, during the Me Too movement, the claim became public. An FIR was registered against Nana, who denied the allegations. In 2019, the case was closed for lack of sufficient evidence. In 2025, the Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court officially dismissed the criminal proceedings against Nana because the complaint was filed beyond the legal limitation period.