Tere Naam, Rangeela sequels greenlit, but will Salman Khan and Urmila Matondkar return? Details inside

Eros Innovation, an arm of entertainment giant Eros International, has announced a major content slate built around three initiatives - Eros Brahmand, a new mythology-inspired cinematic universe; Eros Universe, which expands some of Indian cinema's most loved titles into new franchise stories; and Eros Remastered, a program aimed at reintroducing classic films to a new generation. The announcement was made at the London Tech Week on Wednesday. Rangeela starred Urmila Matondkar in the lead, while Salman Khan led Tere Naam.

Rangeela, Tere Naam and more sequels in the pipeline Eros Universe involves the continuation of six big titles as a franchise with new characters and stories. The lineup includes Tanu Weds Manu - The Next Chapter, Phobia, English Vinglish, Desi Boyz, Rangeela and Tere Naam.

This means that while Tere Naam will get a spiritual sequel, Salman Khan is unlikely to return as Radhe. Similarly, Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar may not be a part of the Rangeela sequel. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Rangeela, released in 1995, was a huge musical hit, catapulting Urmila to nationwide stardom. Tere Naam (2003), is regarded as Salman's strongest performance. The film, directed by Satish Kaushik, was a critical and commercial success.

The most curious among these is Tanu Weds Manu - The Next Chapter. The series has seen two films already, both starring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan as the titular characters. It is uncertain if the two actors will return. Tanu Weds Manu - The Next Chapter will be directed by Mitakshara Kumar (Heeramandi, The Empire) and co-produced with Rudrak Soma Jyoti Limited. The film is slated to go on floors in 2026.

English Vinglish starred the late Sridevi, while Desi Boyz featured Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. Phobia, a 2016 psychological thriller, starred Radhuka Apte in the lead role.

According to Eros, these titles will be expanded across films, animation, microdramas and character-led content, creating new storytelling opportunities around well-known screen properties.

Eros Brahmand to start mythology-based cinematic universe But headlining the new slate is Eros Brahmand, an AI-led mythology-based cinematic universe comprising nine original titles. The slate announcement revealed these titles were: Nandi - War of Kailasa, Dwaarka: Gateway to the Universe, Vimaan Wars, Mahabharat 5000 A.D., Yakshinis, Brahmarakshak, Garuda, Kumbhayanna and Mansa Devi. The projects will form an interconnected storytelling universe inspired by Indian mythology and folklore.

Commenting on the announcement, Kishore Lulla, Founder and Chairman, Eros Innovation, said in a statement, “We are bringing together original mythology-inspired stories, beloved film titles and classic cinema under one umbrella. Our aim is to create stories that can engage audiences across generations and formats.”

The production house's third initiative, Eros Remastered, wil focus on restoring and reimagining some known titles. It will begin with Kochadaiyan, India's first motion-capture feature film which starred Rajinikanth. It will be restored and reimagined under the creative leadership of Soundarya Rajinikanth.