The Kerala Story box office day 2 collection: Adah Sharma's film mints over 11 crore, shows growth of 39.73%

The Kerala Story, helmed by Sudipto Sen, has shown big gains at the domestic box office on the second day of its release. The film has minted ₹11.22 crore, taking the total earning close to ₹20 crore. The trailer of the film came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS. (Also Read | Adah Sharma responds to people still calling The Kerala Story a ‘propaganda film’)

A still from The Kerala Story.

The Kerala Story became a topic for discussion around the numbers being exaggerated in the trailer of the film. Faced with backlash the film's team then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, film analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film. He wrote, "The Kerala Story is SENSATIONAL, sets the box office on (fire emojis) on Day 2… Shows BIGG GAINS across all circuits… Hits double digits, a REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT for a film that’s *not* riding on stardom, but word of mouth… Friday ₹8.03 crore, Saturday ₹11.22 crore. Total: ₹19.25 crore. India biz (business). Box office growth/decline…Saturday: [growth] 39.73 percent."

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film hit the theatres on May 5 after the Kerala High Court refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film. The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The Kerala High Court recently refused to stay the release of the film, stating that the movie trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole. The court said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the movie and found that it is suitable for public exhibition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Opposition party of opposing The Kerala Story film, which he said exposed the consequences of terrorism. "The Kerala Story film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes the design of terrorists. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank", the PM said. The film has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.

