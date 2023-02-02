Tiger, Pathaan, Kabir, Zoya, Rubai could be seen together in future spy films, teases writer Shridhar Raghavan

After the massive success of Pathaan, Shridhar Raghavan feels that he can only take credit for a part of the action drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Hindi film, which is part of the larger Yash Raj Films spy universe, has gotten fans excited about what will come next especially as it links Pathaan to the characters in War (2019) and the Tiger franchise. (Also read: Pathaan box office day 8 collection: Shah Rukh Khan film set to cross ₹350 crore in India)

Shridhar, who is also the screenwriter for War, shared that the he collaborated with director Siddharth Anand and producer Aditya Chopra to establish the story and characters in the film. With Pathaan, his involvement was more as he was on board the project from the very beginning.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the writer revealed that the characters introduced in the Pathaan, Tiger and War universes could always return and interact together in future films. He said, "The idea is to have a set of adventures of characters who we've already created, which would be Tiger, Kabir, Pathaan, Zoya, Rubai. The idea is to create even further characters. The idea is to go back. You might think this character is done and dusted but we've got a couple of surprises there in terms of what we intend to do with some characters you saw in some earlier stuff. We just want to have fun with these guys."

He added, "Once you create lots of characters, you play them off, you play around with them. You don't have to be restricted in the genre by spectacle every time. You can also make a small, intimate spy film. You can also make a thrilling, gritty spy film. You can make a grand, lavish spectacle spy film. Language is no barrier. All spies don't have to come from Delhi and Bombay. You can have across the country. The sky's your limit. I think this thing that Adi sir's creating will go way beyond me."

Shridhar went on to share that a few things were already in the works involving him and other writers as well. There are backstories in place for most of the characters, and they could be returning in some form or another in future films.

Pathaan, which released worldwide on January 25, will be crossing the ₹350 crore mark in India after a week. The film also marked Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after four years; his last film was Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON