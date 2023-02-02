Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pathaan box office day 8 collection: Shah Rukh Khan film's Hindi version set to cross 350 crore in India

Pathaan box office day 8 collection: Shah Rukh Khan film's Hindi version set to cross 350 crore in India

Published on Feb 02, 2023

Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film recorded a decent collection on its second Wednesday. The Hindi version is set to cross the ₹350 crore mark in India.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, continues to hold ground after having a massive first week. The film that released on January 25 went on to collect around 17-17.50 crore nett on its second Wednesday in Hindi at the domestic box office. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s success pushes Shehzada, now clashes with Ant Man: Wise decision?

The second Wednesday collection takes its total to around 348.50 crore nett, ready to breach the 350 crore mark in Hindi at the domestic box office. It is expected to continue its good run with not many films releasing in next two weeks.

According to a report on boxofficeindia.com, there is a drop of around 20 percent from Tuesday but some mass pockets had held up very strongly on Monday and Tuesday, which were probably adjusting on Wednesday.

Pathaan collected 634 crore worldwide gross in its first week. In India, it collected gross collection of 395 crore and nett collection of 330.25 crore. Its first week gross overseas collection stood at 239 crore.

The action thriller has been performing well in the UK as well. With a collection of £1.9 million (British pound sterling) in the UK in just five days, Pathaan is only behind Avatar: The Way of Water in the country. Pathaan was released across 223 locations in the UK and has done great business so far. According to Variety, the film collected £1.4 million for the weekend (Friday-Sunday) and £1.9 million, including last Wednesday and Thursday. Pathaan had the highest opening day ever for an Indian title in the UK with £3,19,000.

Pathaan is a globetrotting espionage thriller, which follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also have pivotal roles in the film. It is Shah Rukh's first silver screen release in four years, after 2018 film Zero. It is also his and Deepika's fourth film together.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
pathan shah rukh khan deepika padukone john abraham
