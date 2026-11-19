Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is on the cover of TIME magazine's first-ever TIME100 Next India list, which recognises emerging leaders whose work, ideas and vision are shaping the country's future. In the magazine's feature, the actor received praise from RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who called her one of Indian cinema's global ambassadors.

SS Rajamouli praises Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt attends the special screening of the Indian Hindi-language epic mythological film 'Ramayana: Part 1' in Mumbai. (AFP)

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While Alia features on the cover of the TIME100 Next India list, others included are Vedang Raina, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aryan Khan, Faheem Abdullah, Anirudh Ravichander, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Kani Kusruti, among others.

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SS Rajamouli penned the feature on Alia. The filmmaker, who directed Alia in RRR, recalled memories from the shoot and revealed, “When Alia Bhatt came to RRR, her character Sita had only a few scenes. Most of her story was in waiting, in what she could not say. Alia came from Hindi cinema and worked on her Telugu until every line felt like her own. On set, she played Sita as if the whole film rested on her shoulders. That is Alia: no part is too small for her.”

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{{^usCountry}} Rajamouli also praised Alia for her ability to listen and immerse herself in a character, calling it a rare quality. He added that she never takes the safe route and instead embraces challenging roles, making even the most difficult performances look effortless. He further wrote, “Indian cinema is finding its global voice, and Alia is one of the ambassadors carrying it forward. This past year, I saw her speak on behalf of our film industries while standing on the world’s biggest stages—at the BAFTAs, and beyond. She belongs on those stages, and in those spotlights. The next generation of actors will measure their courage against hers.” Alia Bhatt's journey in cinema {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajamouli also praised Alia for her ability to listen and immerse herself in a character, calling it a rare quality. He added that she never takes the safe route and instead embraces challenging roles, making even the most difficult performances look effortless. He further wrote, “Indian cinema is finding its global voice, and Alia is one of the ambassadors carrying it forward. This past year, I saw her speak on behalf of our film industries while standing on the world’s biggest stages—at the BAFTAs, and beyond. She belongs on those stages, and in those spotlights. The next generation of actors will measure their courage against hers.” Alia Bhatt's journey in cinema {{/usCountry}}

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Alia made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012, alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. While the film introduced her as a promising young star, her performance in Highway (2014), directed by Imtiaz Ali, established her acting potential and earned her critical acclaim.

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From playing a young woman navigating trauma in Udta Punjab and a spy in Raazi to portraying the titular character in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia explored different genres and characters. She also delivered several successful women-led films. Projects such as Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani further showcased her acting range.

Her career also expanded beyond Bollywood with her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone (2023), in which she starred alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also turned producer with Darlings, marking another milestone in her professional journey.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie

Alia will next be seen in Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film's first-look poster revealed that Alia will be seen playing a cabaret dancer. The project marks her second collaboration with Bhansali and is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.