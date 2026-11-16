Soni Razdan had ‘no clue’ she was pregnant with Alia Bhatt while shooting Gumrah, recalls smoking 100 cigarettes in a day
Soni Razdan said she continued working during both pregnancies, recalling how the Buniyaad production team helped accommodate her.
Alia Bhatt continued working through her pregnancy and even shot for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, while expecting her daughter. She seems to have inherited that work ethic from her mother, actor Soni Razdan, who also continued working during both her pregnancies. In a recent interview with Screen, Soni recalled shooting while pregnant with Alia and revealed that she had smoked around 100 cigarettes in a day while filming a scene.
Soni Razdan recalls smoking 100 cigarettes while pregnant with Alia Bhatt
Soni recalled getting pregnant for the first time while shooting for the 1986 television show Buniyaad. She spoke about how the Sippy family, who produced the show, went out of their way to make things comfortable for her. At the time, she was living in Lokhandwala, which was not a developed area, and finding a taxi early in the morning was difficult. Since she and her husband had only recently started their married life and did not own a car, the production team arranged one for her so she would not have to worry about transport at 6 am. She added that she was given the best room on the set and was well looked after throughout the shoot.
She then recalled getting pregnant with Alia while shooting for the 1993 crime thriller Gumrah. Soni said, "I was shooting that smoking scene, and I’d have smoked some 100 cigarettes in one day. I had no clue Alia was inside me! I’m not a smoker, but after that, I was just craving cigarettes. I also did that famous gallows scene when I was pregnant with her. Then there was a big break. Five months later, when I came back, my costumes wouldn’t fit me. I had a little bump by then. So, we had to alter the costumes."
Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got married on April 20, 1986. Their relationship began after they met during the making of Mahesh's 1984 film Saaransh, in which Soni played a prominent role. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, in 1988, followed by Alia Bhatt in 1993.
Soni Razdan's recent work
Soni Razdan was most recently seen in the show Shaque: No One To Trust, helmed by Rensil D'Silva. Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions, the show also features Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi and Dhruv Choudhry. It received mixed reviews from critics and is available to stream on Netflix.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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