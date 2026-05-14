Court grants Vashu Bhagnani interim relief over ‘unauthorised’ use of Bollywood IP rights, Tips calls claim ‘malicious’

Last year, leaked videos from the sets of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai took social media by storm, offering a glimpse of Varun Dhawan grooving to a recreated version of the iconic track Chunnari Chunnari alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. But the viral clips soon snowballed into a full-blown intellectual property row between Puja Entertainment and Tips Music, which has taken a new turn. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated to release on June 5.

Court grants interim protection to Puja Entertainment On Wednesday, a Mumbai court granted interim protection to Puja Entertainment in its case against Tips Music over the alleged unauthorised use of Bollywood intellectual property rights.

On May 13, Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd. secured interim protection from the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division)-I, Katihar, in proceedings initiated against Tips Music Limited and other parties concerning the unauthorised exploitation and commercial misuse of intellectual property rights associated with some of Bollywood's films and music catalogues.

In an interview with ANI, Puja Entertainment founder Vashu Bhagnani welcomed the court's decision granting interim protection to Puja Entertainment.

Talking about the case, Vashu said, “This is a victory for our producers... In 2018, I said, 'It's been many years since the movie's release, so we want our rights back'... We got an email from the company (Tips Company)... Suddenly, one day, they said, 'If you want music, take it from us... You are like a family'…My son went to them a couple of times, and they talked about this. In the meantime, we made Coolie No. 1 with David Dhawan and his family and had a lot of deals. They asked if I had the rights for Chunnari Chunnari and other songs. I said, 'Yes'... But Rohit and family said they will take time and not make this movie at that time.”

TIPS reacts Following the judgment, the music label has denied the allegations levelled against it in the ongoing legal dispute, calling Puja Entertainment’s claims “malicious” and “misconceived.”

Tips Music Limited on Thursday took to social media to issue a note to respond to the allegations made by Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment in an ongoing legal dispute over music and intellectual property rights.

In its note, Tips took a sharp dig at Puja Entertainment, alleging that the legal battle is a deliberate attempt to damage its reputation. The music label also firmly maintained that it is the rightful owner of the music rights at the centre of the dispute.

“Tips Music Limited ("Tips") has become aware of a suit filed by Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd. ("PEIL") before the Civil Judge (Senior Division), Katihar, Bihar,” read the note.

It further read, “While formal copies of the order are awaited, Tips clarifies that it is the lawful owner of the music rights in question, supported by valid and binding agreements between the parties. Tips has openly and legitimately exploited these rights for nearly three decades in full compliance with applicable laws.”

“The claims made by PEIL are strongly disputed and appear to be malicious, misconceived, and intended to tarnish the reputation and goodwill of Tips. Tips remains fully confident in defending its rights before the appropriate courts and shall take all necessary legal steps to protect its interest and ownership of rights,” the note mentioned.