Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun, Pooja, Mrunal remake Chunnari Chunnari; fans say ‘don’t ruin it’ under leaked clip

Varun Dhawan has dabbled in several genres in his acting career, which began over a decade ago. But comedy is one talent which comes naturally to him, much like his director father David Dhawan. So when it was announced that the father-son duo are reuniting for their fourth comedy film, expectations were definitely high. Just yesterday, Varun announced the name of their upcoming project, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. He shared, “Double the trouble, triple the fun! Jab...'Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai' hits cinemas on 10th April 2026.” The title Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai is inspired by a song from David’s 1999 film Biwi No.1. But that’s not the only common thing between the two films. Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur dancing to Chunnari Chunnari

Recently a video of lead stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde surfaced on social media. In this viral clip, the three actors were grooving to a remade version of Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen’s iconic dance number Chunnari Chunnari from Biwi No. 1. According to reports, Varun, Mrunal and Pooja will present the audience with Chunnari Chunnari 2.0 in Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai. Well, remaking songs or remixing old tracks is not unheard of in the Hindi film industry. But netizens have taken strong offence to this one, as many feel this team might not match up to the standard set by Salman and Sushmita 26 years ago. Take a look:

Soon after this video of Varun, Mrunal and Pooja went viral on social media, many netizens lashed out. For instance, one internet user wrote, “Please no....don't do thiss.with chunari chunari😭,” whereas another comment read, “Till date this music is best wen u hear it u have to dance but don't ruin it.” A netizen claimed, “I want to unsee this..... No creativity…,” whereas another shared, “Please yar! Why they are ruining all these songs😂.” Meanwhile, some trolled Varun. One such social media user claimed, “Ye Salman ka copy kar kar ke career bana raha hai,” whereas another opined, “Varun Dhawan just basically redoing everything Salman Khan did.”

What are you expecting from Chunnari Chunnari 2.0?