Tusshar Kapoor on raising son Laksshya as a single dad: ‘Different family is not necessarily a dysfunctional family’

Actor Tusshar Kapoor became father to a boy in 2016 when he welcomed son Laksshya through surrogacy. Tusshar has chosen to be a single parent and continues to raise Laksshya on his own, with help from his family of course. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about the challenges of being a single father and how he plans to explain their different family dynamic to his son when he is older. Also read: Tusshar Kapoor: Laksshya does not have conflicting thoughts about his reality

Tusshar is the son of veteran actor Jeetendra and producer Shobha Kapoor. TV producer Ekta Kapoor is his sister. He made his film debut with the 2001 hit Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai opposite Kareena Kapoor. Over the years, he acted in several successful films including Khakee, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Golmaal, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and The Dirty Picture.

Speaking with The Times of India about his unique family dynamic and how he plans to convey it to Laksshya in the future, Tusshar said, “I will tell him that all families are different from each other. Sometimes there are families where the parents are in two different countries, then there are those where the child has unfortunately lost one parent. There are families where there is a single parent, and there are parents who are separated or are in a long-distance relationship. Also, there are kids who are growing up without any parents, but with their grandparents. So, every family is facing some challenge or the other.”

Tusshar admitted that many other unconventional families will not be questioned by the society but he will be since he is single. He added, “You know what, having said that, these families won’t be questioned, but I would be questioned as in my case, I am single and not married. I will be questioned, which is fine, and I have the answers. I feel being different doesn’t mean being dysfunctional. A ‘different’ family is not necessarily a ‘dysfunctional’ family. I hope to break this myth. I have told Laksshya that the family that he is in is a complete family. I think he is growing up feeling nurtured, secure and confident. And I think that is what a normal family should be like.”

Tusshar recently turned producer when he co-produced the 2020 film Laxmii under his banner Tushar Entertainment. Last year, he made his debut as an author with the book Bachelor Dad, in which he wrote about the challenges of being a single parent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON