Twinkle gives tip on how to love the same person all your life: 'Die quickly'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 16, 2023 08:00 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna asked her social media followers about the importance of toilet habits in a relationship, while channeling 'Baba Twinkdev'.

Twinkle Khanna brought back her social media alter ego, Baba Twinkdev, for another online gyaan session. On Thursday, the former actor asked her followers about the importance of toilet habits in a relationship. The author and columnist believed that before we fall in love, we forget that we have to share a bathroom later with our significant other as well. Twinkle also asked for responses from her followers and got back some amusing replies. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares her 'controversial' opinion on sarees: 'This is a debate, there is no right side')

Twinkle Khanna gave some advice to her online followers as 'Baba Twinkdev'.

Dressed up in a pink printed shirt with yellow sunglasses, Twinkle stated on Instagram, "Baba Twinkdev shares some Thursday gyaan. People, fascinated by pleasing features and a nice laugh, frequently forget that they have to also share toilets and not just beds. How important are toilet habits when it comes to love ? Let me know in the comments below." The author used a colourful scarf as a headband in the accompanying photo.

She also attached a quote which proclaimed, "It All Goes Down The Toilet - The only way to stay in love with the same person for the rest of your life is by dying quickly. I reckon it should be just about a week after you start noticing that the toilet seat is always up. - Baaba Twinkdev."

The responses on Twinkle's post were just as amusing. One follower wrote, "The main secret to my happy marriage is that my husband and I use separate bathrooms (upside down face emoji)." Another Instagram user added, "So important that I do not share my toilet even with my children." Yet another user shared, "Water is better than Tissue paper."

Twinkle, who is the daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, married actor Akshay Kumar in 2001. They have two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara. She joined films with Barsaat in 1995 and quit acting after her 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

In 2015, Twinkle turned author with her first book, Mrs Funnybones. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was released in 2017, and the fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year. She is currently pursuing a Master of Arts from Goldsmiths at University of London.

twinkle khanna
Thursday, March 16, 2023
