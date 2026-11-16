Twinkle Khanna calls Ravana the 'original tech bro', compares him to tech billionaires Jensen Huang, Bill Gates

You can always trust Twinkle Khanna to have an unfiltered take on everything making news. Recently, the actor-turned-writer shared her thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film Ramayana. In her latest column, Twinkle compared Ravana to a few tech billionaires, including Jensen Huang, Elon Musk and Bill Gates, calling him the 'original tech bro'.

Twinkle Khanna compares Ravana to tech billionaires

Twinkle Khanna took a swipe at tech billionaires in her latest column.

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In her column for The Times of India, Twinkle recalled Ranbir Kapoor's past remark about Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster and Ravana's Pushpak Viman. Ranbir, who plays Lord Ram in Ramayana, had said, “India invented a flying car 5,000 years ago.”

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Taking a cue from Ranbir's observation, Twinkle described Ravana as 'the blueprint for the original tech bro'. She drew parallels between the mythological king and some of the world's most powerful businessmen, referring to the controversies surrounding their personal lives and alleged affairs.

She mentioned Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his alleged affair with Alice Huang, how he had to step down from the company he had built for over three decades after the affair came to light. She also mentioned Bill Gates and the scrutiny he faced following revelations about his alleged affairs. Twinkle noted that Ravana had the intelligence and ability to conquer the world but failed to master his own mind, much like some powerful men today.

'Similarities between Ravana and today's tech billionaires are hard to ignore'

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{{^usCountry}} Drawing comparisons between Ravana and the billionaires, she wrote, "Ravana was exceptionally learned, wealthy, powerful and had access to remarkable tech. He also believed that he was above the rules that governed others. Add the obsession with immortality, and the similarities between him and today's tech billionaires are hard to ignore." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drawing comparisons between Ravana and the billionaires, she wrote, "Ravana was exceptionally learned, wealthy, powerful and had access to remarkable tech. He also believed that he was above the rules that governed others. Add the obsession with immortality, and the similarities between him and today's tech billionaires are hard to ignore." {{/usCountry}}

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She further added, “All Ravana needs is a leather jacket, a device on each of his ten heads, a Silicon Valley HQ with his own podcast, and he would blend right in. Ravana had the intelligence and ability to master the world, but like so many powerful men, failed to master his own mind.”

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About Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The film features music by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

The first part was released on November 5, with the second part expected to follow in 2028.