Twinkle Khanna recalls being ‘touched’ by Akshay Kumar’s wise words but son Aarav burst the bubble: ‘That’s a dialogue’

Twinkle Khanna, in her new column, talked about being less productive due to her mind being preoccupied. She said that this has been her condition for nearly a year. She also talked about her brain ‘going into some sort of bheja fry mode as it tries to figure out what it should prioritise’.

After Twinkle was interrupted in the middle of work by one of her staff members to take care of a domestic issue, she spoke with her husband Akshay Kumar. She told him that she was ‘never at peace’, as she worried about household problems while working and about work when she was spending time with their children, Aarav and Nitara.

In her column for Tweak India, Twinkle wrote that Akshay ‘frowned in the middle of chomping on his poha’ as she explained how she feels - like she is ‘shuffling from left to right’, unable to prioritise her tasks. “He put his hand on my shoulder, ‘Your mind is everything. Wield it carefully or it will command you.’ Touched by his thoughtful advice, I gave him a tight hug. It was only later when I told my son about his father’s wise words that I discovered the truth,” she wrote.

Aarav burst Twinkle’s bubble about Akshay giving her sage advice, she said. “‘Mom, that’s a dialogue from Kung Fu Panda,’ he sniggered.” She eventually sought help from the internet to solve her problem.





Twinkle shared a picture of herself sitting in front of her laptop with a stressed expression. “If you feel your brain is leaking even more than your ceiling and your to-do list could be used as toilet paper then head to @tweakindia or click on the link in my bio to read my column this week and get some useful hacks to combat this spuddle puddle. #hacks #spuddle,” she wrote on Instagram.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and have two children - Aarav and Nitara. As they celebrated their 20th anniversary, he dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her, in which he wrote, “The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership...twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near Happy anniversary Tina.”